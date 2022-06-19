| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Banner comeback came from steel forged in Munster final and showed Clare’s class

Lar Corbett

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates after his team beat Wexford. Picture: SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates after his team beat Wexford. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates after his team beat Wexford. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates after his team beat Wexford. Picture: SPORTSFILE

I’ll admit it: I thought Clare would win handy against Wexford yesterday. But in the end, it proved one almighty struggle.

The reason? Wexford did the obvious and did it well. They shut down Tony Kelly, played the sweeper, used the ball efficiently and exposed the weaknesses in the Clare full-back line.

Most Watched

Privacy