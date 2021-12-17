| 8.2°C Dublin

Ballyhale's Joe Cuddihy is shown a red card by referee Chris Mooney in the AIB Leinster Club SHC semi-final. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ballyhale's Joe Cuddihy is shown a red card by referee Chris Mooney in the AIB Leinster Club SHC semi-final. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ballyhale Shamrocks must plan without Joe Cuddihy for Sunday’s AIB Leinster club SHC final in Croke Park after an unsuccessful foray before the Leinster Hearings Committee.

The in-form wing-forward will now miss out on the Kilkenny champions’ quest for a provincial three-in-a-row against the first-time finalists from Laois, Clough-Ballacolla.

Cuddihy was sent off for a mistimed high tackle on Matthew Maloney during the first half of last Sunday’s roller coaster semi-final against St Rynagh’s in Tullamore.

Independent.ie understands that the player failed to have his straight red card rescinded at Wednesday night’s hearing, so a one-match suspension kicks in. It remains to be seen whether Shamrocks will seek an 11th hour appeal.

