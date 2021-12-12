Ballyhale Shamrocks survive fright of their lives against St Rynagh’s before easing into Leinster final in extra-time

Ballyhale Shamrocks players, including Eoin Cody, celebrate after scoring their side's third goal in the last seconds of normal time to force extra-time during the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final against St Rynaghs. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ballyhale Shamrocks got the fright of their lives as they survived playing with 14 men for the second half of this Leinster club semi-final, with Eoin Cody snatching a draw with a late goal before they dominated extra-time to book their Leinster final place.

James O'Connor's side were in all sorts of trouble in the final minutes of normal time after Joey Cuddihy's dismissal in the closing moments of the first half, but they salvaged a dramatic draw against a defiant St Rynagh's side before coming good and outscoring the Offaly champions 0-11 to 0-2 in extra-time.

Luke O'Connor had St Rynagh's on the mark inside 45 seconds, but it was all Ballyhale for the next 12 minutes as they hit 2-4 without reply as goals from Eoin Cody and Colin Fennelly had them nine points up and looking in complete control.

O'Connor (free) stopped the rot before Rynagh's had defender Stephen Wynne to thank when he denied Fennelly his side's third goal with a crucial intervention but the Kilkenny kingpins were still in complete control at the first water break, 2-6 to 0-3.

Ken Hogan's side emerged with renewed energy as they shored up their defence with just 0-2 conceded between then and half-time as they threw everything at the All-Ireland favourites and got plenty of rewards for their efforts.

Substitue Ronan Hughes, Stephen Quirke and Treacy (free) narrowed the gap before O'Connor raised a green flag for his side in the 23rd minute when his batted effort skidded off the surface and into the Ballyhale net, 2-7 to 1-6.

Quirke and Adrian Mullen traded points before Ballyhale forward Cuddihy was given his marching orders with a straight red card in first-half injury time for a high tackle on Matthew Maloney as they left just three in at at the half-way point, 2-8 to 1-8.

Rynagh's were level by the second water break as they took the game by the scruff of the neck with Paul Quirke in sensational form from midfield as his three quick-fire points left it at 2-11 to 1-14 with a quarter to play.

They were in heaven seconds after the restart when Hughes fired to the net to leave them three ahead and they looked set for a famous win before Cody salvaged a draw with a scrambled goal with just seconds remaining to force extra-time.

Wynne was superb as the extra man in normal time, but Ballyhale were restored to the full compliment in extra-time and looked a different side as they won the opening 10-minute period by 0-5 to 0-1 to lead 3-18 to 2-17.

It was much the same in the second period as they held Rynagh's to a sole free on the scoreboard and booked a Leinster final place against Laois champions Clough/Ballacolla in Croke Park next Sunday.

Scorers –

Ballyhale Shamrocks – E Cody 2-3, TJ Reid 0-6 (4f), C Fennelly 1-0, A Mullen 0-5, E Shefflin 0-2, R Corcoran 0-2, E Kenneally 0-1, B Cody 0-3, E Reid 0-1

St Rynagh's - L O'Connor 1-8 (6f), R Hughes 1-2, P Quirke 0-4, A Treacy 0-3 (2f), S Quirke 0-1.

TEAMS:

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason; K Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, E Kenneally; B Cody, TJ Reid, E Cody; A Mullen, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy.

Subs: P Mullen for Kenneally (50), D Mullen for Butler (52), E Reid for Cuddihy (restored to 15 for ET), Kenneally for Fennelly inj (73), C Phelan for Shefflin inj (80 +1)

ST RYNAGH'S: C Clancy; C Hernon, P Camon, S Wynne; M Maloney, B Conneely, D Shortt; A Treacy, J O'Connor; P Quirke, S Lyons, G Conneely; S Quirke, S Dolan, L O'Connor.

Subs: R Hughes for Camon inj (4), A Kenny for G Conneely (41), C Flannery for S Quirke (62), S Quirke for Flannery (70 ET), Flannery for S Quirke and N Wynne for Kenny (both 79), B Rigney for Lyons (86)

Referee – C Mooney (Dublin)