Ballyhale Shamrocks hold off late charge from Mount Leinster Rangers to extend impressive provincial record

Ballyhale Shamrocks remain on course for another Leinster title, but the Kilkenny kingpins had to dig deep to see off the challenge of Carlow champions Mount Leinster Rangers in Carlow this afternoon.

Six points ahead at the break (0-14; 0-8) having played with the advantage of the wind, Ballyhale looked set to cruise into a semi-final clash against Offaly champions St Rynagh’s next weekend.

But Mount Leinster Rangers, who had to wait eleven weeks for this clash, upped the intensity levels in the second half and forced Ballyhale on the defensive and they conceded a succession of frees. Denis Murphy – who finished with a 0-12 tally – nailed them all to bring the Carlow side back into contention.

They outscored Ballyhale 7-4 in the third quarter, but the key moment came in the 53rd minute when Chris Nolan got the better of Joey Holden and linked up with Joe Nolan but his goal-bound shot from 20 metres was brilliantly smothered by Ballyhale goalkeeper Dean Mason.

MLR kept pouring forward and the margin was down to three points with two minutes of normal time remaining. But Ballyhale held their nerve to score the last three points to secure their fourteenth consecutive win in the provincial and All-Ireland club championship. They haven’t lost a match since being beaten by Oulart the Ballagh in the 2012 provincial semi-final.

Scorers: Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-6 (3f, 1 65), B Cody, J Cuddihy 0-4 each, A Mullen, E Cody 0-3 each, R Corcoran 0-1, E Shefflin 0-1,

Mount Leinster Rangers: D Murphy 0-12 (11f), R Coady,F Fitzpatrick, T Joyce, G Kelly 0-1 each.ccc

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Mullen; E Shefflin, R Reid, B Butler; R Corcoran, D Corcoran; B Cody; TJ Reid, J Cuddihy, C Fennelly; A Mullen, E Cody, J Cuddihy, Subs: E Reid for D Mullen 24m; G Butler for B Butler 49m, E Kenneally for Cuddihy 60+2m

Mount Leinster Rangers: D Grennan; M Doyle, D Phelan, G Kelly; G Lawlor, D Byrne, R Kelly; P Coady, R Coady; F Fitzpatrick, Nolan, K McDonald; D Murphy, E Byrne, J Nolan. Subs: T Joyce for Burne 14m.

Referee: R Fitzsimons (Offaly)