Ballyhale secure All-Ireland club hurling crown at Croke Park but are made to work by a game Dunloy

TJ Reid, left, with Colin Fennelly of Shamrocks Ballyhale after the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final against Dunloy Cúchullain's of Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballyhale duly secured their ninth All-Ireland club crown but were made to battle all the way by a more-than-game Dunloy side in Croke Park.

If anything, the final scoreline flattered the Kilkenny champions, who rattled off the last four scores of the game in added time.

Eoin Cody was the star of the show, firing 1-5 for Ballyhale, while TJ Reid’s accuracy from placed balls offered reassurance all through.

Looking to avoid their fifth defeat from five All-Ireland club finals, Dunloy got off to a flier with Ronan Molloy’s clinically driven third-minute goal into the Canal End after wonderful work in the build-up from Keelan Molloy and Conal Gunning.

But Ballyhale were soon into their stride with TJ Reid’s mesmeric strike from the toes of the Hogan Stand levelling matters inside six minutes. Ryan Elliott then made a good save from Eoin Cody, the Kilkenny champions moving with increasing threat towards the Hill-end goal.

Points from Paul Shiels and a wonderful effort after a 50-yard charge up-field from Oran Quinn edged the Antrim men ahead (1-2 to 0-4) by the 14th minute.

Quinn was operating largely in a protective, supporting role for full-back Ryan McGarry against the unrelenting threat of Colin Fennelly on the edge of the Dunloy square.

The threat found full expression on 15 minutes when Fennelly shrugged off an obvious foul to put Cody in for an easy, spooned finish. Nicky McKeague quickly replied for Dunloy, but then Ballyhale moved into top gear with five of the next six scores to push 1-9 to 1-5 ahead.

It could have been worse for the Ulster champions, Elliott making a wonderful 26th-minute save from Cody after another Fennelly set-up.

The keeper was alert again to mop up a dangerous situation when Niall Shortall fumbled Fennelly’s pass with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

To their immense credit, Dunloy finished the half strongly, with Seán Elliott and Gunning points to go in at the break still right in contention at 1-7 to 1-9.

Dunloy’s ploy of supplementing their defence meant a lot of aimless ball delivered to an under-manned attack, yet they were unrelenting and Gunning’s 60th-minute free left them just a goal down entering added time.

But then those late points from Cody, Ronan Corcoran, Brian Cody and Darragh Corcoran meant Ballyhale finally rid themselves of the ghost of Harry Ruddle’s last-second goal for Ballygunner in this contest last year.

SCORERS – Ballyhale: E Cody 1-5; TJ Reid 0-7 (0-4 65s, 0-2 frees); C Fennelly 0-2; K Corcoran, E Shefflin, D Corcoran, R Corcoran, P Mullen, E Kenneally, J Cuddihy and B Cody 0-1 each. Dunloy: C Gunning 0-7 frees; R Molloy 1-1; P Shiels 0-2; O Quinn, E Smyth, N McKeague, K Molloy and S Elliott 0-1 each.

BALLYHALE – D Mason, K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler, E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran, R Corcoran, P Mullen, N Shortall, TJ Reid, E Cody, E Kenneally, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy. Subs: B Cody for Shortall (50 mins), D Mullen for K Corcoran (59 mins).

DUNLOY – R Elliott, P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn, C Kinsella, K Molloy, E Smyth, P Shiels, E McFerran, R Molloy, N McKeague, N Elliott, K Molloy, C Gunning, S Elliott. Subs: D Smith for McKeague (45 mins), C McMahon for N Elliott (54 mins).

Referee – J Murphy (Limerick).