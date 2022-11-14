Ballyhale on a mission as Colin Fennelly runs riot in impressive five-goal rout for Leinster champions

They didn’t have TJ Reid, but it didn’t matter in the slightest as Ballyhale Shamrocks laid down yet another statement of intent when laying waste to Westmeath champions Castletown Geoghegan in UPMC Nowlan Park yesterday.

A famous All-Ireland three-in-a-row may have slipped through their grasp in devastating fashion against Ballygunner earlier this year, but the appetite is clearly stronger than ever with the Kilkenny kingpins barely reaching third gear in this demolition job.

Many would have predicted that taking over a star-studded Ballyhale Shamrocks outfit was a thankless task given the silverware already accumulated on an extraordinary run over the past five seasons, and more, but Pat Hoban has them humming with bigger tests on the horizon.

​“We’re obviously new to this but we really felt that a big part of our gig was to make sure that the lads stayed fresh and stayed enjoying it because they’re on a long road and you’re always fearful that, ‘Can they keep going to the well?’,” Hoban said.

“We’ve done that, we’ve kept players fresh and interested and we’ve tried to use the panel as well and keep things driving on. But look, that game is over now and it’s all about the next one.

“These players have huge ambition. The county final five-in-a-row, all of that was huge for them. We’ve had a month off, the lads were on holidays (those involved with Kilkenny) and this was an important game to get under our belt.”

Colin Fennelly has looked like a man on a mission since returning from a summer stint in the US and the 33-year-old resembled a wrecking ball on the edge of the square as he tallied 2-3 from play, a goal in each half, as well as having a hand in a host of other scores. Castletown Geoghegan simply couldn’t get to grips with him as Hoban praised the full-forward for “driving the thing onto a new level” with Kildare kingpins Naas, managed by Kilkenny native Tom Mullally, next up in Croke Park on Sunday week.

“I went up to Newbridge yesterday to watch that game and they were very convincing,” Hoban said. “They got goals at the right time and they’re a big, athletic team. Tom has them well set up, they use the ball very well and I’m sure he’ll have a plan for the Shamrocks.”

No doubt Castletown, managed by former Westmeath footballer Alan ‘Buddha’ Mangan, also had lofty notions of how to stop the Kilkenny powerhouse but much like legendary boxer Mike Tyson famously said, “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” and Ballyhale delivered some devastating first-half blows.

Fennelly kicked the sliotar to the net in the third minute but the visitors kept it honest in the first quarter, despite their shooting radar deserting them as they trailed 1-5 to 0-5 with 15 minutes played.

​Ballyhale quickly turned the screw, however, with newcomers Killian Corcoran and Niall Shortall impressing in front of the posts and the latter was on hand to tap a rebound to the net in the 24th minute as they coasted in 10 points to the good at the break, 2-13 to 0-9.

Niall O’Brien and the brilliant Jack Gallagher, who was a thorn in Ballyhale’s side throughout and fired 0-5 from play, took the fight to the hosts but the result was no more than a formality when Fennelly and Eoin Cody, also deputising for Reid on placed balls, banged in goals within 60 seconds of each other in the 40th minute.

Cody fired in their fifth goal late on as they kept the scoreboard ticking over despite running the bench with Hoban more than happy to keep Reid in reserve given that bigger mountains are yet to be scaled.

“TJ is carrying a bit of a knock. He was togged and could have came in if we needed him but we said, ‘No, please God we’ll need him the next couple of weeks’,” Hoban said.

Kildare champions Naas are at the front of Hoban’s thoughts now but with the Leinster winners facing the Munster champions in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final, he will also cast a close eye over the mouth-watering clash of Waterford’s Ballygunner and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh this coming weekend.

“That’s as big a game as we’ve had and we’ll all be watching that just to see exactly how good they are. Whoever gets to play the winner, it’ll be some challenge.”

SCORERS – Ballyhale Shamrocks: E Cody 2-9 (0-7f); C Fennelly 2-3; N Shortall 1-2; K Corcoran 0-3; R Corcoran, J Cuddihy, A Mullen 0-2 each; E Shefflin, E Kenneally 0-1 each. Castletown Geoghegan: N O’Brien 0-8 (5f); J Gallagher 0-5; P Clarke 0-2.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS – Dean Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, K Corcoran; A Mullen, E Cody, J Cuddihy; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, N Shortall. Subs: K Mullen for D Mullen (47), E Reid for Shortall (47), S Barron for D Corcoran (50), L Barron for Cuddihy (53), Dara Mason for Butler (53).

CASTLETOWN GEOGHEGAN – K Glennon; D Lynch, N McKenna, A Glennon; C Kane, L Varley, B Carey; P Maxwell, J Clarke; P Clarke, A Clarke, S Clavin; N O’Brien, D O’Reilly, J Gallagher. Subs: C Murphy for O’Reilly (41), M Heeney for J Clarke (42), E Quinn for Carey (42), M Gavigan for Clavin (51), C Lynch for A Clarke (53).

REF – P Murphy (Carlow)