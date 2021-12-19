Ballyhale hit six goals to dismantle Clough-Ballacolla and secure Leinster title

Shamrocks Ballyhale players celebrate with the cup after their side's victory

Hurling’s most decorated club, Ballyhale Shamrocks, are back on the scent of All-Ireland glory again after this Leinster final demolition of Laois champions, Clough-Ballacolla.

Three first-half goals eased them into an unassailable position and they never subsequently looked in danger, running out winners by a record margin of 27 points.

For the Kilkenny champions, this assignment represented well-trodden ground of course, the club chasing its eleventh provincial crown and seventh since 2007.

Statistics clearly beyond even the imaginations of their opponents here, Clough-Ballacolla not having recorded a single victory at this level until their recent quarter-final defeat of Wexford kingpins, Rapparees.

The Laois men were in early trouble, conceding their first goal inside just three minutes, Eoin Doyle failing to cut out a high delivery and the ball ending up with Eoin Cody who buried an unstoppable finish past Cathal Dunne.

Ballyhale were happy to leave TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly inside, focusing on an aerial attack that always had Clough-Ballacolla on the back foot, Diarmuid Conway and Darren Maher pulling the short straws of being left isolated on the two Kilkenny superstars.

It was a 21st minute mistake by Maher that led to the second Ballyhale goal, the experienced full-back failing to cut out TJ’s delivery inside and Fennelly having the easiest of tasks to bat past the unprotected Dunne.

Three minutes later, Fennelly was in again with a spooned finish to the net as he ran into contact and he should have had another seconds later, drilling his shot past the left post having easily turned Maher.

Those goals were devastating blows to Clough for whom both Aidan Corby (0-4) and Willie Dunphy (0-3) were having exceptional opening halves.

Critically, the Laois men were struggling to get Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher on the ball in any threatening positions and it would be the 20th minute before the star of their semi-final victory over Kilmacud Crokes finally got on the scoreboard with a monster free from his own half.

Maher did not score from play in that opening-half which ended with Ballyhale 3-11 to 0-10 ahead with, it seemed, the strong possibility of more Ballyhale goals to come.

And that duly proved the case, Adrian Mullen gifted an easy 36th minute finish after Clough again failed to cope with a high delivery. Three minutes later, it was Brian Cody’s turn to goal, his scuffed finish still finding its way inside the right-hand post.

Thereafter, all competitive energy went out of the game, Ballyhale easing home for an almost facile win with Fennelly netting his third goal in the 52nd minute, flicking home from a Ronan Corcoran delivery.

SCORERS: Ballyhale Shamrocks – C Fennelly 3-1, E Cody 1-6 (0-3 frees), B Cody 1-3, TJ Reid 0-6 frees, A Mullen 1-0, R Corcoran 0-3, D Corcoran, E Kenneally, E Reid and L Barron 0-1 each.

Clough-Ballacolla – A Corby 0-4, W Dunphy 0-3, S Maher 0-3 frees, L Cleere, B Corby, J Walshe and C Dunne 0-1 each.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason, D Mullen, J Holden, K Mullen, E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran, R Corcoran, B Cody, A Mullen, TJ Reid, E Kenneally, P Mullen, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs – C Phelan for Shefflin (42 mins), E Reid for TJ Reid (46 mins), C Walsh for P Mullen (46 mins), B Butler for K Mullen (52 mins), L Barron for Kenneally (54 mins),

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA: C Dunne, D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle, B Corby, M McEvoy, L Cleere, W Hyland, A Corby, R Phelan, J Walshe, M Hennessy, S Bergin, W Dunphy, S Maher. Subs – R Broderick for D Maher (35 mins), C Dunne for Hyland (42 mins), J Dwyer for Bergin (45 mins), T Delaney for McEvoy (46 mins), S Corby for Hennessy (52 mins)

Referee – R Fitzsimons (Offaly).