Ballygunner shoot down Ballyea with masterclass in Munster quarter final

The last time these sides met in the Munster club SHC two periods of extra time were required before a winner could be found but there was no such requirement this time around as Ballygunner dominated from pillar to post to book a place in the last four of the Munster club SHC .

The eight-in-a-row Waterford champions hadn’t played a competitive game in 56 days coming into this clash, having claimed their latest county title with a facile win over Roanmore on October 3. However they made light of that absence to put in a dominant performance in front of 1,615 in Ennis’ Cusack Park.

With Ballyea’s star man Tony Kelly only able to look on as he recovers from ankle surgery, the Clare champions couldn’t lay a glove on the visitors.

By the time the first half ended, they hadn’t managed a score from play. Ballygunner were just 0-3 to 0-2 up on eight minutes but took complete control from there. With Ballyea struggling to make anything stick up front, Ballygunner lorded possession and it was no surprise that Mikey Mahony grabbed their goal after a clever pass from Kevin Mahony.

Ballyea would go 22 first-half minutes without scoring and by the time Niall Deasy converted a 65, it left his side eight in arrears. The home side might have had a goal but Mossy Gavin’s pull went just the wrong side of the post. But otherwise, Ballygunner were on top in every area and might have been further ahead but for a smart Barry Coote save from Pauric Mahony.

At the interval, Robbie Hogan’s men had it all to do as they trailed 1-8 to 0-3.

The second half went along similar lines with Billy O’Keeffe grabbing Ballygunner’s second goal before Ballyea registered their first score from play on 50 minutes when Pearse Lillis batted over. They did manage a mini revival as Deasy converted a penalty after which a flare made its way onto the pitch and Martin O’Leary also found the net.

However, it mattered little as Ballygunner saw O’Keeffe grab another goal as they booked their place against the winners of today’s Tipperary SHC final between Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields on December 12.

SCORERS – Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-8 (4f, 3 65), B O’Keeffe 2-1, M Mahon 1-2, C Sheahan 0-3, C Power 0-2, Ruddle (1 65), S O’Sullivan, K Mahony, P Leavey 0-1 each

Ballyea: N Deasy 1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1 65), M O’Leary 1-0, P Lillis 0-1.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; D Hutchinson, M Mahony, P Hogan; B O’Keeffe, K Mahony, Pauric Mahony SUBS: H Ruddle for K Mahony, E Hayden for R Power (both 52), C Power for Hutchinson (54), B O’Sullivan for Leavey (56), J Foley for Pauric Mahony (59)

Ballyea: B Coote; P Casey, P Flanagan, C Meaney; J Murphy, J Browne, B O’Connell; G Brennan, S Lineen; C Brennan, P Lillis, C O’Connor; M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin. SUBS: M O’Leary for Gavin (HT), A Keane for O’Connor (44), R Griffin for Lineen (48), B Murphy for Meaney (49)

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick)