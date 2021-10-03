Ballygunner ruthlessly sweep aside Roanmore to make it eight in a row in Waterford

3 October 2021; Ballygunner players, including Pauric Mahony, centre, celebrate after their side's victory in the Waterford County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Roanmore and Ballygunner at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A virtuoso exhibition from Dessie Hutchinson helped clinch an eighth Waterford SHC title in a row for Ballygunner in Walsh Park this afternoon.

Hutchinson, mesmeric in his movement, touch and finishing all throughout, hit 1-9 – all from play.

His only wide came seconds before he was substituted late in the second half to cheers of appreciation from all sections of the 2,412 crowd.

Ballygunner had been subject to a fright last Saturday, when they were almost dethroned by Mount Sion in the semi-final, a game they eventually won by two points.

But their determination to ensure no unwanted hassle here was clear from the very start.

Two minutes and seven seconds were all we had played when Hutchinson finished a move that started with ‘Gunner ‘keeper, Stephen O’Keeffe, by way of inflicting maximum damage in opening the day’s scoring.

The move was a portent for the shape of the first half.

Playing directly into a stiff wind, Ballygunner ran the ball brilliantly.

They ran constant support lines for one another and their awareness of each other’s positioning was hugely impressive.

At one stage, Ballygunner led by 12 points, 1-11 to 0-2, before five points on the spin gave us some hope of a contest in the second half.

With the wind only increasing in strength and an eight point lead, Ballygunner went long and never encountered any undue discomfort.

And in Hutchinson, they had one of the best marksmen in hurling in unstoppable form.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; H Ruddle, M Mahony, P Hogan; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, P Mahony. Subs: B O’Sullivan for Ruddle (49), J Foley for Sheahan (52), C Power for P Mahony (57), C Power for Hutchinson (57), B Power for B O’Keeffe (58).

ROANMORE: J Chester; C Ryan, Billy Nolan, C Chester; C Ryan, R Furlong, D Hayes; E Madigan, C Dempsey; Brian Nolan, G O’Brien, E Flynn; E O’Toole, S Mackey, C Wadding. Subs: S Burke for Flynn (26 inj), L Hearne for Dempsey (43), H White for Brian Nolan (54)

REF: T Walsh (Modeligo)