Ballygunner make it nine in-a-row in Waterford after comprehensive win over Mount Sion

THIS time there was no need for last-second heroics, no frantic novenas for a moment of Harry Ruddle magic.

Then again, this was taking place in Ballygunner’s own fiefdom, the Waterford championship that they’ve owned for almost a decade.

Ruddle, the Harry Potter hero of last February with that remarkable goal to break Ballyhale hearts and join the pantheon of All-Ireland club champions, was in Walsh Park today.

This time, however, he remained an unused sub as ‘Gunner penned another day of history – a nine-point victory over their city rivals to cement a record-equalling nine-in-a-row.

The only thing that rained on their parade was the weather itself, but not even the persistent monsoons that necessitated a morning pitch inspection could level Waterford’s currently lopsided playing field.

They have now won nine consecutive county deciders by a cumulative 109 points. Throw in the fact that Ruddle helped ‘Gunner to win an intermediate final thriller just a few days earlier, and you are tempted to wonder when or even if this current run will end.

“We never talked, never spoke about nine all year,” insisted their manager, Darragh O’Sullivan. “But when I wake up tomorrow morning and think of what we’ve done and the lads will wake up and there will be a smile on their faces thinking, ‘Jesus, we’ve done something really special here’.

“We don’t talk about past victories, we try and focus on the next game and drive on from there. That’s probably what makes us what we are.

“We’re very proud to do what we’ve done. Did we ever think we would get to it? Probably not - but we’re there now and the club is extremely strong and you’d like to think we’re going to be there fighting at the top table for a long time to come.”

Precision strikes in either half by Waterford duo Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan, coupled with some dazzling saves from Stephen O’Keeffe, ensured that the cup stayed where it has been since 2014.

Mount Sion battled manfully, no one more so than Austin Gleeson and Owen Whelan, but the gulf was palpable. The champions left another couple of goals behind them; on the flip side, it could have been considerably closer but for the still cat-like reflexes of their ‘keeper.

O’Keeffe may have stepped away from inter-county after 2020, but here was a spectacular reminder of his status as an elite shot-stopper. “He’s as good as what there is or what there ever was. That’s how good this guy is,” his manager declared.

His CV of saves included two different but equally brilliant stops to repel Gleeson’s rising 16th minute penalty (he had already denied younger brother Jamie Gleeson as referee Thomas Walsh played advantage before awarding that penalty) and then, six minutes after the restart, to instinctively divert Alan Kirwan’s angled low shot.

Afterwards, TG4’s player of the match stressed that Ballygunner’s lust for silverware hasn’t been sated. “I don’t know how far we can go, but I can promise you the appetite is certainly there anyway,” O’Keeffe declared.

“There’s competition for places so internally within the team that’s driving it alone. But we’ve a very good group of players; very, very focussed; very committed to achieving as much as we can while we can.

“We’re not naïve, we know these things won’t last forever, and that’s being genuine, so we have to make hay while the sun is shining.”

Or not, as it happened. On a day of biblical rain in the sunny south-east, there would be no miracles from the Mount, whose own nine-in-a-row (1953-61) has now been matched.

Might it have been a different story if those pivotal goal chances had been converted? Possibly – a successful Gleeson penalty would have pushed his team one ahead, while Kirwan could have reduced their deficit to a single point.

But in so many other aspects, Ballygunner were a step ahead. Save for those few fleeting sights on O’Keeffe’s goal, a full-back line marshalled by impressive joint-captain Ian Kenny was dominant. As we’ve come to expect, they invariably sought out a better-placed teammate – and regularly found him, notwithstanding the lottery-like conditions.

And even on a day when Dessie Hutchinson’s persistent menace was only rewarded with two points, they retained the capacity to hurt from myriad points of attack.

At times, especially in the opening 20 minutes, they over-elaborated in pursuit of the green flag jugular: rising star Patrick Fitzgerald was denied after Pauric Mahony had eschewed a tap-over free, while Conor Sheahan failed to find the lurking Fitzgerald instead of taking his own handy point.

But when Ballygunner went long, they hit the jackpot. Soon after O’Keeffe’s penalty save, Gleeson had finally got Sion off the mark with a monster free from his own ‘45’. From the next puckout, Mikey Mahony fielded and offloaded at just the right time for brother Pauric to neatly finish in the 18th minute.

By half-time they led by 1-5 to three Gleeson frees, after which Hutchinson threatened a trademark goal on the run, shooting wide from an angle. Then came O’Keeffe’s save from Kirwan; and ‘Gunner had eased six up before Evan Curran became Sion’s first scorer from play on 42 minutes.

Then, after Billy O’Keeffe’s two-point cameo was countered by an outrageous solo run score from Gleeson, Hogan stepped up in the 52nd minute to perform the last rites. Another long puckout, a ruck for possession, and Hogan broke free to arrow a sumptuous shot to the top left corner.

Game, set and history. Next up the Tipperary champions.

SCORERS – Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 1-4 (4f), P Hogan 1-1, D Hutchinson, B O’Keeffe 0-2 each, M Mahony, K Mahony 0-1 each. Mount Sion: A Gleeson 0-5 (4f), E Curran, O Whelan, M O’Neill 0-1 each.

BALLYGUNNER – S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; R Power, Philip Mahony, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavey; M Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P Hogan; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, P Fitzgerald. Subs: B O’Keeffe for Fitzgerald (43), T O’Sullivan for K Mahony (59), J Foley for Pauric Mahony (59), D O’Keeffe for Sheahan (62), B O’Sullivan for Power (62).

MOUNT SION – I O’Regan; M Daykin, L O’Brien, PJ Fanning; MF O’Neill, S O’Neill, B Flanagan; S Roche, E Curran; A Gleeson, O Whelan, A Kirwan; M O’Neill, J Meaney, J Gleeson. Subs: J Kennedy for Meaney (ht), D Butler for J Gleeson (41), P Penkert for Curran (53), D Power for Flanagan (61).

REF – T Walsh (Modeligo)