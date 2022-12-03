Ballygunner claim Munster Senior Hurling club title as class shines through against Ballyea

By the three-quarter mark, the strain on Ballyea was beginning to tell, with Ballygunner players popping up all over the field, infinite capacity in their lungs, hungry for ball.

The rampant favourites weren’t out of sight, leading by four points, but the signs for the challengers were already looking ominous. Sure enough, from there to the finish Ballygunner set sail, outscoring their rivals by 0-7 to 0-2.

Ballyea threw all they had at them but the champions never lost their composure, even on the sideline. Their first sub, despite an abundance of talent in the squad, didn’t arrive until five minutes from the end. Eventually they clicked into gear and they played out the game in control and free from danger.

In two weeks they will meet the Leinster winners in the All-Ireland semi final but for now, they can savour another Munster triumph, their second in succession and fourth in all, with the distinction of being the first club to manage to retain the title since St Joseph's Doora-Barefield in 1999.

Out of a galaxy of stars the one that shone brightest was the teenager Patrick Fitzgerald, filling his boots with 1-4 from play in his first season on the team.

Fitzgerald’s goal in the 20th minute left some daylight between the teams in a tightly contested and entertaining first half, Ballygunner going in 1-11 to 0-11 in front. He had 1-1 scored in the opening half half and rounded off a highly accomplished display with three more points after half time.

Joint captain Ian Kenny of Ballygunner with the cup after the AIB Munster Club SHC final win over Ballyea at FBD Semple Stadium. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Joint captain Ian Kenny of Ballygunner with the cup after the AIB Munster Club SHC final win over Ballyea at FBD Semple Stadium. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dessie Hutchinson was chased all over the place by Paul Flanagan but still managed four points from play and Pauric Mahony, without hitting the levels he managed against Na Piarsaigh, contributed 0-10, with three scores from play.

Ballyea left the field defeated but with much honour restored after last year’s humiliating 17-point defeat to Ballygunner in Ennis.

Tony Kelly was unavailable then and here, in full health, he showed again the extent of his abilities even if his influence waned in the second half. Eight points in the first half were followed by three more in the second, but the reliance on him was too high and even he could only do so much single-handedly.

The major difference was Ballygunner’s more diverse scoring capability. Kevin Mahoney and Mikey Mahony shared four points from play and Peter Hogan had just one, a spectacular first-half effort from out on the sideline, but he was constantly showing for ball and dropping back the field to instigate attacks.

Billy O’Keeffe made the All-Ireland club team of the year last season but hasn’t been able to command a starting place, though he came on near the end, while their All-Ireland match-winning goalscorer, Harry Ruddle, has played much of this year with the club intermediates and was the first sub introduced after 55 minutes. The competition for places is severe and cut-throat and helps to stave off complacency.

“A little frustrating at times I think,” their goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe said afterwards.

“We were trying very hard to get a flow going. It was very stop-start I felt. We had a few goal chances and we only came away with one goal from three or four chances.

"You could feel the frustration building a little bit. It’s only goal away from conceding in the last 15 to be level – it was never comfortable until maybe the last three or four minutes when we could sit back a little bit. We opened up a bit of a lead and we managed to pick up one or two more on the counter-attack.”

After impressive wins over Kilruane McDonagh’s and Na Piarsaigh, they were expected to brush aside the Clare champions. But they had to work hard to earn an interval lead of three points, with Kelly at the centre of a rousing Ballyea effort.

Fitzgerald’s 20th minute goal gave Ballygunner some breathing space. He shot low to the net past Barry Coote after a well-worked move involving Tadhg Foley and Pauric Mahony to give them a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

The worry for the Clare side was the heavy dependence on Kelly, with the only other scores of the half coming from captain and half-back James Murphy, a long-range strike immediately after Fitzpatrick’s goal, and a point each from Niall Deasy and Pearse Lillis.

Ballygunner left Hutchinson near goal along with Kevin Mahony and they caused Ballyea problems without running riot. In the tenth minute Mahony put the ball in Hutchinson’s hand near goal but when he attempted to release Pater Casey made a vital block. The two inside forwards shared four first-half points from play but Ballyea managed to keep the Ballygunner attack reasonably subdued.

A Pauric Mahony 65 had Ballygunner 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after 11 minutes, but the Ballyea response was wholehearted and they were level at six points apiece five minutes later, the equalising score a wonderful point by Kelly following a big catch by Brandon O’Connell from Stephen O’Keeffe’s puckout, before the play moved through a series of hands and on to Kelly, who split the posts.

Three minutes later Ballyea were back in front, Kelly again central. With Ballyea working the ball up the field, Kelly was fouled off the ball by Paddy Leavey, the Waterford man getting a yellow card in the process, and Kelly sent over the free from half way.

But a minute later Ballygunner showed the threat they carry with the game’s first goal and quality scores from Hogan and Fitzgerald had them leading from the front when Michael Kennedy sounded the half-time whistle.

The second half got off to a rousing start with goal chances at both ends, after Ballyea hit the first two points. Fitzgerald blazed a goal attempt wide and Aaron Griffin got in behind Ian Kenny but shot tamely across the goal and wide.

Another goal chance for Fitzgerald was save by Coote. Eventually, though, the class told and Ballyea’s resistance snapped.

Scorers - Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-10 (6f, 1 65); P Fitzgerald 1-4; D Hutchinson 0-4; M Mahony and K Mahony 0-2 each; P Hogan 0-1. Ballyea: T Kelly 0-11 (6f, 1 65); P Lillis, N Deasy 0-2 each; M Gavin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, M Mahony, P Mahony; P Fitzgerald, K Mahony, D Hutchinson. Subs: H Ruddle for K Mahony (55); B O’Keeffe for Hogan (57); T O’Sullivan for Fitzgerald (59); T Gallagher for Power and D O’Keeffe for M Mahony (61).

Ballyea: B Coote; B O’Connell, P Casey, P Flanagan; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; G Brennan, S Lineen; P Lillis, T Kelly, C O’Connor; M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin. Subs: M Garry for O’Connor (41); M O’Leary for Griffin (48); C Brennan for Lineen (52); C Doohan for Gavin (55);

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).