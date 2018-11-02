Ballyboden's Leinster club hurling quarter-final clash with Clonkill postponed due to a bereavement

Ballyboden St Enda's Leinster club hurling quarter-final clash with Westmeath side Clonkill has been postponed due to a bereavement.

The match was due to take place this Sunday, but a new date will now be decided tomorrow. The Dublin club released a short statement on social media, offering 'condolences to all involved'.

Ballyboden claimed the Dublin championship last Sunday after outlasting Anthony Daly's Kilmacud Crokes side by 2-15 to 1-15 in a dramatic replay in Parnell Park.

Conal Keaney rolled back the years with a dominant performance, notching four points from play.

Speaking after the match, Ballyboden manager Joe Fortune paid tribute to his veteran star.

"Ah, Keaney is just a special talent,” Fortune said. "I got a call from him – I had a little girl on Tuesday, a baby girl – and Keaney is the first one to text and he said 'I know the performance level wasn’t good enough the last day. We’ll win it this week.'

"And he’s an immense character to deal with. There’s a lot of guys that are there that are pure talent. But Keaney is just a special guy to deal with."

