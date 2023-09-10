Balllygunner make history with record-breaking tenth successive Waterford SHC title

Ballygunner 2-26 De La Salle 0-21

Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner in action against Conor Keane of De La Salle

Balllygunner have written themselves into the history books with a record-breaking tenth successive Waterford SHC title.

Eclipsing the previous succession record of nine held by Erin's Own into the 1930s and Mount Sion into the early 1960s, Ballygunner were imperious as they eased to an inevitable success.

There'll still be arguments as to whether they are Waterford's greatest club team ever, amidst questions over the standard in the county right now.

But there is no doubting their grip on this championship as they set their sights on bigger things.

Their forwards were in unstoppable form and even on a day when Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald weren't at their prolific best Kevin Mahony was, hitting five points and setting up Peter Hogan for the first goal, as well as being fouled for three of Pauric Mahony's converted frees.

Every time the ball was put in his direction he seemed to win it against an under pressure Adam Farrell.

De La Salle are making strides as their underage results show but they still have a journey to go.

The damage was done in the opening half when Ballygunner opened up for both goals. Hogan got the first on 24 minutes when he stepped inside and unleashed a powerful shot past Shaun O'Brien for a 1-10 to 0-8 lead.

O'Brien did well to stop from Dessie Hutchinson from close range on 28 minutes but the impact of that may have hindered his ability to prevent Pauric Mahony's shot from spinning past him after Mahony had flicked over Jake Dillon and ran on to it, opening up the cover.

That Mahony goal made it 2-11 to 0-9 and with it went any prospect of De La Salle keeping it tight.

By the break it was 2-12 to 0-10 and really it was about maintenance from then on.

The champions did that superbly, recognising Kevin Mahony's advantage inside and they played to that.

De la Salle did bring resistance, particularly through Reuben Halloran who gave Ballygunner trouble and posted 12 points, four from play, while O'Brien made a second great save from Pauric Mahony just after half-time.

Thomas Douglas also landed four points but they were swamped through the middle where joint captain Philip Mahony directed everything and Conor Sheahan really came strong.

Scorers - Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 1-8 (0-6fs) K Mahony 0-5, P Hogan 1-2, D Hutchinson, C Sheahan 0-3 each, M Mahony, P Fitzgerald 0-2 each, P Leavey 0-1.

De La Salle: R Halloran 0-12 (7fs, 1 65),T Douglas 0-4, E Barrett 0-3, J Dillon, C Keane 0-1 each

Ballygunner: S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; H Ruddle, Philip Mahony, S O'Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, Pauric Mahony, P Hogan; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, P Fitzgerald. Subs: R Power for Ruddle (50), J Foley for Hogan (54), B O'Keeffe for Kenny (56), S Harney for T Foley (60)

De La Salle: S O'Brien; D Lalor, A Farrell, C Keane; E Barrett, J Dillon, L O'Dwyer; J Fagan, S Carton; R Halloran, E Meaney, J Twomey; T Douglas, K Moran, C McCann. B Cunningham for Meaney (41, T Moran for Dwyer inj (45), C Morris for Carton (57), C O'Sullivan for Lalor (57), R Duke for McCann (60)

Referee: N Barry (Passage)