Imitation the most sincere form of flattery? Nah. It's just the surest sign of a well-matched final.

Limerick have reached the sort of heights where the only thing greater than their consistency and athleticism and skill is the aura that drips off of their puffed-out chests. The sort of hallmark standard where any team able to live with them for a prolonged period of time is admired - and any team with the ability to copy them is to be taken seriously.

Cork did a hell of a lot of things right on Sunday, outside of that closing period of normal time. Jack O'Connor's running power was nearly funny, it was so effective.

Unleashing Shane Kingston and the timed support runs cutting right through the heart of Kilkenny amounted to a precious semi-final win as Patrick Horgan just did his thing. 15 points must be par for the course for that man now.

And maybe the most noteworthy of all of Cork's 90 savage minutes in Croke Park was the score that Horgan took in the 26th minute to finish off a move Limerick themselves would've been proud of. Well, Limerick did it themselves only hours earlier.

1. The shut-out

Having extra bodies back in defence can be a frustration for spectators and team mates alike when those players can't affect the play. When a tackle goes in though, they can make themselves useful.

Systems and plays are only as good as the players implementing them and without defenders who can hold their own, you can devise genuine ingenuity on the tactics board but you won't be seeing the sliotar on the hurling field.

Sean O'Donoghue is a tiger though - pouncing quickly and suddenly, hitting hard and viciously. When Kilkenny found themselves running out of road on the right wing in that first half, it was all too reminiscent of Dan Morrissey's tackle to win back possession a day earlier on the same left hand side of his defence.

2. The defensive support

Having extra bodies back in defence can be a frustration for spectators and team mates alike when those players can't affect the play. When a tackle goes in though, they can make themselves useful.

There's no point in having team mates close by if they're not going to come in for a double-up at the first sign of hesitation and the first sniff of a loose sliotar. Cork's men justify every move they make back there - no-one's ball-watching, no-one's pointing and overseeing. They're active, they're interested.

They're like Limerick.

3. The transition

Transition is a word on borrowed time given its overuse and the lack of patience for it in GAA circles nowadays but the turnover begins a hurried rush to the other side of the pitch. It isn't just lamped down to the other end to see what happens though. It's worked through the lines.

Support runs, hand passes.

4. The only difference

One more pass from Limerick to make their move look even slicker. Cork benefitting from the space afforded to them by Kilkenny and it's gladly taken in search of a platform for a pass.

5. The delivery

On the inside left, at midfield, Conor Cahalane and Declan Hannon both produce a diagonal pass with the same trajectory and identical angle.

6. Hit the space

Diagonal balls are hard to mark in any sport because you simply can't cover every possible avenue. It's especially hard for hurling full backs to mark because they can't get caught in behind so are always starting behind their markers.

That means there's space to run into in front of the D.

Patrick Horgan and Seamus Flanagan start their runs from beneath the posts giving them space and time when they collect.

7. The score

Horgan received the ball more centrally and turns out on his right. Flanagan picked it up wider and swings inside on his left.

Most importantly, two talismen have the sliotar in hands in positions they're simply not going to miss from.

It's no risk and it's created from a simple but measured counter attack.

8. The sweeper

And the move also completely cuts out the covering defender.

Rather than send the ball in long from further back down the pitch and allowing the covering Kilkenny players to double and treble up at the landing spot, Cork's deliberation in taking possession to midfield and delivering a pin-point pass in front of their marksman just made redundant any ideas Brian Cody would've had for his other players to help out in defence.

From the moment a Cork hand was wrapped around the sliotar, it took 13 seconds to work it from one corner to the other side on the other wing. 13 seconds from the turnover to the shot. Scores have been taken quicker, with less messing about, from way further back. Cork didn't want to do that and they didn't want to just send one high and in to let them all fight for it.

Instead, the way they worked it, it was left to just one Kilkenny man to try and stop one of the game's finest in Patrick Horgan. And try to stop him when he's got a run on him, he's got a zipping pass sitting up in front of him and he's got space in easy range.

So easy you'd nearly think Limerick did it. Well, they did. In exactly the same amount of time.