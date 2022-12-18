Back again for another shot at title

How long did it take?

“Ah it’s probably still there.”

​

Moments after the All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Thomas’ last January, won at the death by a TJ Reid goal, the losing manager Kenneth Burke was captured by photographer Ramsey Cardy. Much like hurling, timing is everything in photography and Cardy nailed the moment perfectly, the precise point when reality appears to render all pretence futile; Burke surrenders to his emotions, a hand raised to his face to stem the tears.

What makes the picture vastly more powerful, and may explain the manager’s emotions, is the presence of his wife and his son. In that image you have the complete picture: family, love, loss, fidelity and misfortune.

​Now, at the end of the same year, the 38-year-old is sitting in St Thomas’ clubhouse in rural Galway, under the Slieve Aughty mountains, a blanket of frost on the fields outside. He is back to where they left off in Croke Park that day in January, awaiting an All-Ireland semi-final against Dunloy.

Time heals and he has had to learn hard lessons. Last season was his first as manager, leading to a fourth county title win in succession to go with the three won under Kevin Lally. When Ballyhale came into their crosshairs, and Shane Cooney dropped out beforehand with an injury, the odds were stacked firmly in favour of the Kilkenny men.

But St Thomas’ produced a huge performance and should have won. Should have, could have. They are long enough playing to know how useless that kind of reflection is and how it flies in the face of all that’s preached in the winning gospels: not to dwell on the past, not to look too far ahead. But it leaves a pebble in your shoe. “Ah,” he says, when asked how long it took to get over that loss, “it’s probably still there.”

Conor Cooney drove over a free from the next parish to put them two up. In the next play TJ Reid was pulled down and from a free from just outside the 20-metre line, but to the right of the goal, he put the ball past all the bodies in his way.

In the mayhem, injury time already up, they pucked it out short and worked the ball down the wing. They looked to have a strong case for a free before a turnover and the final whistle which left them distraught. A time for a manager to be strong, yet when you see your young son and wife arriving to give you comfort, maybe it’s just too much to hold it in.

You saw this photo? “I’ve seen it yeah, unfortunately,” he says, laughing. “Sure an awful way to lose a game I suppose. I wouldn’t say we were totally on top but we were on top for most of the second half and leading by two points. A dangerous lead against any team but especially against Ballyhale.”

Don’t Ballyhale know only too well, as they would discover soon afterwards. If there was any consolation for St Thomas’ it was in the performance they produced. In the 2019 final the width of the margin (17 points) against Ballyhale was shocking. Burke was injured that day having torn his hamstring horrifically in the semi-final win over Cushendall. With that his senior days were done. He trained with the squad when he recovered and was on the panel when they lost to Borris-Ileigh the next year and then Covid thieved them of another shot in 2021. But he never played a senior match again after 2019.

After the 2020 county final, Lally stepped away, the Pearses man now occupying a place on Henry Shefflin’s county backroom team. Kenneth Burke was one of the people who went in search of a successor. They cast the net wide. He reckons they could have contacted around 20. Some were tied with other teams, some didn’t fancy it, too high a risk with the burden of expectation.

​And at the back of minds was the Ballyhale whipping. Winning the county was the expected starting point for a successor. How they did beyond that would determine failure and success. And while the club itself might have been doing its best to be philosophical and patient, the facts were that after the remarkable season ten years ago, a first county title leading on to an All-Ireland, they haven’t pinned their flag at the summit since.

Over the next three years they failed to reach a county final, before regaining the title in 2015, and after Lally left they had won the three in-a-row starting in 2018. But the only All-Ireland final appearance in that time ended in a big defeat. Would you risk your reputation?

“No one was stepping up. They were looking at us and probably thinking, where else do you go after three in-a-row? You have to win a county title or it’s going to be a disappointment. The perception is that they are an ageing team but they’re not. David [Burke] is the oldest now at 32. At that time, two years ago like, he was only 30. They are definitely still young and there is plenty of potential, I knew the potential was there. Trying to get back to another All-Ireland series was the target. I kinda said, well if no one else is going to take it, I’ll do it.”

When they won the first county ten years ago he was the eldest of six brothers on the team. The team he is managing now still has four Burkes — David, Darragh, Cathal and Eanna — with Seán having moved to England, and there are two second cousins, Fintan and Bernard, who are first cousins of each other. His father John was manager in 2012 and now Kenneth has led them to two successive county titles, having taken over at 36 as a novice.

Expand Close St Thomas' manager Kenneth Burke is consoled by his wife and son after his side’s defeat to Ballyhale in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Thomas' manager Kenneth Burke is consoled by his wife and son after his side’s defeat to Ballyhale in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Burkes have, it hardly needs to be said, done their club some service. Having volunteered to manage the team, already being the father of four young children, Kenneth Burke went searching for a coach. He found Tommy Fitzgerald and persuaded him to drive down from Laois and PJ Kelly took on the S&C role. The others were locals, Cathal Daly and Adrian Sherry, in a club where the playing base is famously drawn from around 200 houses dotted along a strip of land around eight miles long and a mile wide. Out of that they’ve won seven county titles and an All-Ireland in a decade.

He shows you a picture on the wall of the 2013 All-Ireland final team, when he and Richie Murray were the older players and the majority were still in the early 20s. “I think there’s ten or 12 still there in the squad. It doesn’t feel like ten years.”

The league started back with almost indecent haste after the loss to Ballyhale but the championship was always the priority, starting with the group stages in August and leading them on to a county final with neighbours Loughrea that went to a replay. “Two rip-roaring games against Loughrea. It could be Tommy Kelly [Loughrea manager] sitting here today instead of me just as easily, the game was so tight.”

That win brought a club and family complication. The manager’s brother Darragh was due to get married on December 17. Once they won the county title that came up for review because it fell on the same weekend as the All-Ireland semi-final. Eventually they managed to move the wedding to next Thursday. It may have eased the stress that his bride-to-be is Galway camogie player Shauna Healy.

Kenneth Burke was the family trail-blazer, the eldest of the six boys and one girl. Good enough to play two years with the Galway minors and captain the under 21 team that won the All-Ireland in 2005, defeating a Kilkenny side that included Michael Fennelly, Cha Fitzpatrick, Michael Rice, John Dalton, Eoin Larkin, Richie Power and John Tennyson. Three years before Burke scored 2-5 when they lost to Kilkenny in the minor semi-final. He scored 2-3 against Tipperary at the same stage in 2001, and ended up losing the minor final to Cork.

​But David, the All-Ireland winning captain with Galway in 2017, made the greatest mark at inter-county. Kenneth Burke came into the senior squad just out of minor under Conor Hayes, and was in and out of the squad over the years up to 2008, From there on, Burke’s focus was exclusively on his club.

St Thomas’ would dearly love to repeat those feats of a decade ago. But Dunloy hold no shares in that venture. Previous struggles against Loughgiel and Cushendall are reminders of a serious threat posed.

And the hard lessons of January? “I suppose we could have lined the goal more, filled the goal with bodies,” says Burke. “It’s the last play. Make sure it hits someone but there’s a flip side, if you put too many in you’re in each other’s way. Yeah there were probably Ballyhale lads standing where we shouldn’t have let them stand and interfere with lads on the line. But you have to learn from that. That was the last play. We still had plenty chances not to be in that situation.

“Losing teams will always have ifs and buts. Ger [Kelly, the goalkeeper] got the puck out to Conor [Cooney] straight away. The ball broke down, if we had one more pass we might have got a shot away. Then the game is over, you want the ground to swallow you up.”

But what more could you have done on the line? Surely it was beyond your control then? “We probably could have got a message out to the guys to line the goals, but I suppose that is hindsight again. We still had plenty of bodies there. Another five millimetres and you could have it blocked. The fine margins.”