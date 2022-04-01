Deja vu hit me watching John Keenan going into the umpires last Sunday before calling Austin Gleeson aside as memories of my own moment of madness resurfaced.

I’ll never forget Seanie McMahon doing the same in 2004 with his body language – as well as the fact that Brian Murphy was still lying on the ground – telling me that a long walk to the sideline awaited as red mist descended.

Aussie’s walk past Liam Cahill reminded me of trudging past Justin McCarthy in ‘04 with no eye contact made and an empty feeling in the pit of my stomach. While I had to sit through a torturous second half, the job was already done in Austin’s case.

That’s what baffles Waterford supporters, how can it happen when you’re 19 points up? Of course it can, because Gleeson is a flawed genius who plays on the edge and he’s open to mistakes being made at any stage of the game no matter what the score is.

I resonate with Aussie and what he’s gone through this week with a massive void left in tonight’s league final against Cork due to his absence, especially after his semi-final display against Wexford when I was in awe of him.

I’ve an 11-year-old daughter who idolises Aussie and while I played with some unbelievable hurlers in my time for Waterford, Gleeson in full flow is the best I‘ve seen.

Flawed geniuses are capable of anything with Diego Maradona and Ronnie O’Sullivan springing to mind. Hence the reason why they put bums on seats. They have the x-factor that every player dreams of, but small things can trigger them into making big mistakes.

Some teams know how to go after a flawed genius and get under his skin – look at Peter Ebdon and Mark Selby and how they played against Ronnie in the snooker – and I’m glad that no appeal was made by Waterford.

I took it upon myself not to go down that route 18 years ago and instead take my medicine, but the next six weeks were torture. I trained for six weeks knowing that I couldn’t even tog out and that was painful. Tonight will be excruciating for him, but this could be a blessing in disguise.

While it’s a national decider, it’s not an All-Ireland semi-final or final that he has to endure, whereas I knew in ‘04 that I mightn’t get the chance to play again that year, and I didn’t after Kilkenny beat us by a goal.

I still think about what I could have done to get us over the line against the Cats during a summer where we were at the peak of our powers. But the real stuff is yet to come for Aussie and people will quickly forget about the league.

The penny drops when you miss big games. You don’t want to feel like that again because it’s a harrowing experience and you know that you have let everyone down, including yourself.

That’s why I was so raw when Tony O’Donoghue grabbed me for that interview after the Munster final victory and I started talking about how much “I love me county”. That whole thing was a low experience for me.

You make up your mind that you’ll try to avoid getting involved in any of that shenanigans again, even though you can never rule it out. In 2009, I got sent off against Ballygunner and it probably cost us a county championship.

When you’re the type of player that Aussie is, you try and curb it as best you can but you can’t quench that fire from his game. If you take that abrasiveness away, then you don’t have the same Austin Gleeson so it’s just about being a little bit cuter.

Tony Browne, another Mount Sion man, will be really good for him right now and this is where he will excel. Browne is nearly like a counsellor and he will come into his own while Cahill will have a few quiet words with Gleeson.

Cahill has turned him into the ultimate player since his arrival in the south-east and he’ll be stressing how important he will be if Waterford are to get over the line come summer. Aussie is definitely an easy target for criticism, but he also needs to take the bullseye off his back.

Much like Gearóid Hegarty, the outstanding players who play on the edge are put under the microscope a bit more and they are often taking to the pitch at a slight disadvantage in terms of physicality and discipline.

There’s little talk about the punishment that they take and the verbals which they are on the receiving end of, but a few instances cannot take away from what Gleeson has done for the game over the last eight years.

Nobody should ever try to change Austin Gleeson because that’s what makes him the player that he is, but avoiding situations that could result in missing games and hurting the team definitely needs to be worked on.

He owes Waterford hurling nothing, but he does owe it to himself to cut this out and if he does then he can deliver the ultimate and cement himself as the greatest player to ever don the white and blue.

Cork are marginal favourites in Thurles tonight, but Cahill will demand extra given the big-name absentees.

This one will go down to the wire – remember the 2010 Munster final replay under lights – but Waterford can edge it, even without their main man.