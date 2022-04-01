| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Austin Gleeson’s red card felt like deja vu but he’ll learn lessons like I did

John Mullane

expert view

John Mullane is sent off by referee Seánie McMahon in Waterford&rsquo;s 2004 Munster SHC final victory over Cork, resulting in him missing that year&rsquo;s All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Austin Gleeson: Waterford need him to avoid situations that could see him missing games. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

John Mullane is sent off by referee Seánie McMahon in Waterford&rsquo;s 2004 Munster SHC final victory over Cork, resulting in him missing that year&rsquo;s All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

John Mullane is sent off by referee Seánie McMahon in Waterford’s 2004 Munster SHC final victory over Cork, resulting in him missing that year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

Austin Gleeson: Waterford need him to avoid situations that could see him missing games. Photo: Sportsfile

Austin Gleeson: Waterford need him to avoid situations that could see him missing games. Photo: Sportsfile

/

John Mullane is sent off by referee Seánie McMahon in Waterford’s 2004 Munster SHC final victory over Cork, resulting in him missing that year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

Deja vu hit me watching John Keenan going into the umpires last Sunday before calling Austin Gleeson aside as memories of my own moment of madness resurfaced.

I’ll never forget Seanie McMahon doing the same in 2004 with his body language – as well as the fact that Brian Murphy was still lying on the ground – telling me that a long walk to the sideline awaited as red mist descended.

Most Watched

Privacy