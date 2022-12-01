Austin Gleeson: Waterford’s collapse is still mind-boggling. We’re still trying to do the post-mortem

Waterford's Austin Gleeson at Croke Park following the unveiling of Eir as a new official sponsor of the All-Ireland SHC

Waterford's collapse from vibrant league champions to Munster championship chumps remains a mystery to the Deise dressing-room, according to Austin Gleeson.

“It’s mind-boggling really,” admitted the 2016 Hurler of the Year, who is determined to find a remedy to their recent provincial malaise under new boss Davy Fitzgerald.

Waterford emerged from a beguiling Division 1 campaign last spring only to lose three round-robin games as their championship challenge unravelled.

“I know people from the outside might be looking in on it and trying to pinpoint certain things. ‘Ah, they were overtrained, that fella didn’t go well, this fella didn’t go well’ . . . to be honest, it was none of that,” Gleeson insisted. “It was [we] just couldn’t get going.

“We’re still trying to do the post-mortem as players. We were the ones on the field. We can get all the tactics and all the training in the world – if we don’t perform on the field, it means absolutely nothing.

“It’s still hard to figure out really. What went wrong, where it went wrong, why it went wrong?”

Speaking at yesterday’s unveiling of Eir as an official sponsor of the All-Ireland SHC for the next five years, Gleeson surmised that Waterford might be better off forgetting about their 2022 woes and forging ahead with their new manager.

“We can’t change the past,” he said, “so we just need to move forward in the next four or five months. That we train really hard, work hard, and learn everything that the lads are giving us.

And hopefully, please God, we can get one of those top three spots in Munster and eventually break that, I suppose, curse we have that we can’t get out of Munster.”

Gleeson is “really enjoying” life under Fitzgerald since their recent return to collective inter-county training.

“I was actually very interested to work with him. I met him a few years ago, up in Dunloy, madly enough. I was doing a presentation up there and he was actually at the same dinner dance,” the 27-year-old recalled.

“I spoke to him that day for an hour or two and he just came across as complete and utter genuine. It’s something that maybe people don’t think of him, but it is like. Behind all the madness you see on the screen is, I suppose, a genuine soul,” he expanded.

“He really wants it for us. He is really focusing on us, and he is willing to help any of us in any way possible if he can. It’s a big reason why the players are just going to bust a gut for him on the field and just give everything that we possibly can back to him – because he’ll repay us as well as us repaying him.”

Gleeson described their recent training sessions as fresh and new, adding: “It is completely different to what we were looking at last year. If Liam (Cahill) and Mikey (Bevans) and the lads came back, we could still possibly be in that post-mortem stage, I don’t know, but at the moment it is all just looking forward.”

Gleeson was unsure whether Waterford would adapt a different attitude to next year’s league, given how the past season panned out. “All Davy has said is that every game we play we want to win. Judging by that, we are going to go for the league anyway. At the end of the day it is another national title, something that Waterford don’t have many of at all.”

His own league medal from 2022 brought mixed feelings, sitting at the back of the stand in Thurles following an off-the-ball red card during their semi-final cakewalk against Wexford.

“I was absolutely buzzing for the lads … but I would still have loved to be on the field,” he recalled. “It was totally my fault. It is something I have to learn from and hopefully never be in that position again.”