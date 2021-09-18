At 40, former Wexford dual star Redmond Barry is chasing his second Wexford SHC title, 21 years after his first

Redmond Barry: "There’s lads on the team now that weren’t even born. We’ve a chap playing with us now and he wasn’t born until three years after that and now he’s an adult!" Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

Tomorrow, St Anne’s will seek a third Wexford SHC title in their history. Senior in both codes, the Rathangan class of 2021 will look to match the achievements of the 1924 and 2000 sides.

On the face of it, there’s not much remarkable in that. But a closer look shows that Redmond Barry, the former Wexford dual star, is trying to win his second medal more than two decades after his first.

Now 40 years old, Barry has struggled with injury this term and whether he’ll feature off the bench tomorrow will be an 11th-hour call. Much has changed since that glorious autumn of 2000 when Barry and St Anne’s won both senior hurling and football crowns, only the second Wexford club to manage that feat. The punt was in use and Concorde still flew when St Anne’s conquered all before them in Wexford. Current manager David O’Connor was then a key part of the St Anne’s team. Indeed, they beat Oulart-The Ballagh in that final when some of the heroes of 1996, including Martin Storey and Liam Dunne, were still in action. Only last week, Oulart slipped into the intermediate grade.

“It is a long time ago and it isn’t at the same time,” Barry said, reflecting on those glorious few weeks. “When you think 21 years since, like, there’s lads on the team now that weren’t even born. We’ve a chap playing with us now and he wasn’t born until three years after that and now he’s an adult! And when you think of it that way, you think it’s forever ago, but when you think of it in terms of your sporting career, one year just rolls into the next. It actually doesn’t feel that long ago.”

“Back then (in 2000) the championship was a lot different. You had 16 teams and a straight knockout. And you went from the first round and then down to eight teams, so it was four games in each. We did have a replay in one of the hurling games, so you’d nine games to win the double. And I think we could have played seven out of eight weekends. And I think this weekend could be our seventh weekend in a row, so it’s not that different – but the massive difference is we were picking up hurls one week, then throwing them down to pick up the footballs and then changing again. We were alternating from one to the other. From memory, I think we had 13 starting on both teams.”

Around that time, Barry was surely one of the busiest players around. He served UCD in both third-level competitions along with the Dublin senior club championships they played in at the time. He also lined out for club and county, senior and U-21, usually in both codes. Bizarrely, he played more Fitzgibbon hurling than Sigerson football in Belfield despite being drafted into the Wexford football set-up around that time.

“I actually only played ten minutes of Sigerson football for the entire time I was there and I was brought on and taken off in the same game! But I was playing Fitzgibbon from first year and all the way through.

“I would have played a lot of the Dublin club championship when UCD were in it too. But Dave Billings, God be good to him, probably said, ‘Let’s not flog this lad, we need him more for hurling than football’. Back then, you had serious names in the football, All-Ireland winners and all the rest, Nigel Crawford, Cormac McAnallen, God rest him, was there for a year as well.”

Despite the demands, Barry never felt like a candidate for physical burnout. But in 2005, when he played dual for Wexford, a run of massive disappointments and near misses took their toll.

“Injury-wise, I have been fairly lucky for the most part. But no, I never did (get burned out). But I suppose in ’05, I could have been maybe mentally getting tired. It was more trying to deal with the losses. That was the hardest part.

“Back then, you’re playing Dublin in Leinster, four points up and putting yourself in a position to win the game and the Dubs being the Dubs, I think (Jason) Sherlock came on and got a goal and they beat us. You’ve to turn around a couple of weeks later and you’re out against Kilkenny in a Leinster final and you’re seven points up after 20 minutes, a point up at half-time and you end up getting beaten again and … maybe I just wasn’t as good at taking defeats … if you’re playing one, you have maybe two losses with the qualifiers. But playing both, you have four sucker punches, that was the hardest part of it.

“The logistics were tricky at times, but you were going from game to game and maybe missing the hard training session. Now I’m pretty sure your hurling was only at about 80pc of what it could have been if you had to be doing all-out hurling. But I think you’d have regretted not trying than you’d have regretted trying.”

There were a few more near misses with Wexford before he stepped away to concentrate on the club. Since then, there have been good days with championship wins and bad ones that saw relegation, but it has all been part of the journey. And while the sun may be slowly setting on a long career, the fire still burns. Tomorrow, there may yet be another chapter.