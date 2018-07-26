Sport Hurling

Thursday 26 July 2018

Aron Shanagher returns to the bench as Clare name unchanged starting team for All-Ireland semi-final

Aron Shanagher of Clare in action against Daithí Burke of Galway during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter final match between Clare and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary.
Aron Shanagher of Clare in action against Daithí Burke of Galway during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter final match between Clare and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Sam Roberts

Clare managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have decided to stick with the same team that triumphed over Wexford two weeks ago ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Galway.

The 2013 All-Ireland winners are boosted by the return of 20-year-old Aron Shanagher from a cruciate injury suffered at the end of last year that was expected to keep the talented corner-forward out for the rest of 2018.

Shanagher has made a faster than expected recovery however, and the Wolfe Tones na Sionna forward will start on the bench for Saturday's semi-final. 

Patrick O'Connor captains the same side that saw off the challenge of Wexford in the quarter-final stage. The Banner will take on Galway for a place in the All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park on Saturday, throw-in at 5pm.

CLARE: Donal Tuohy; Patrick O'Connor, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Seadna Morey, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Galvin, Cathal Malone; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, David Reidy; Podge Collins, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport