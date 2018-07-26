Clare managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have decided to stick with the same team that triumphed over Wexford two weeks ago ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Galway.

Aron Shanagher returns to the bench as Clare name unchanged starting team for All-Ireland semi-final

The 2013 All-Ireland winners are boosted by the return of 20-year-old Aron Shanagher from a cruciate injury suffered at the end of last year that was expected to keep the talented corner-forward out for the rest of 2018.

Shanagher has made a faster than expected recovery however, and the Wolfe Tones na Sionna forward will start on the bench for Saturday's semi-final.

Patrick O'Connor captains the same side that saw off the challenge of Wexford in the quarter-final stage. The Banner will take on Galway for a place in the All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park on Saturday, throw-in at 5pm.

CLARE: Donal Tuohy; Patrick O'Connor, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Seadna Morey, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Galvin, Cathal Malone; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, David Reidy; Podge Collins, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell.

