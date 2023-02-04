Armagh make light work of Louth

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIV 3A

Louth 1-16 Armagh 3-18

Last year's finalists Armagh look to be on course for another promotion tilt in the NHL Division 3A after making light work of Louth in the opening round of the league at Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre at Darver.

Leading by 3-15 to 1-4 at the half-time whistle the visitors, with a substantial gale at their backs, pulled up and only landed three second-half scores but still won by a comprehensive margin.

Aside from the game’s opening goal, Eoin McGuinness was rampant in the opening quarter for the Orchard men. The full forward found the net and his opposite square man in red, Seaghan Conneely quickly replied in the eighth minute.

That may have appeared to fool the small attendance into thinking that there would be a competitive affair ahead; they were sadly wrong. Armagh soon found their groove and hit an unanswered 2-7 before the break.

Danny Magee outfoxed his marker Ronan Mulholland to seal the contest with two trademark majors on the back of some ferocious pressure on Louth’s puck-out.

Louth manager and former Armagh dual star Paul McCormack will still be enthused that his side can compete in this division by the manner of his side's second half performance.

Mark Gahan on the wing excelled as they chased the high tally and were it not for some inaccuracy, Louth may have made it even closer in the games finale but Armagh held out to top the table.

SCORERS— Louth: M Gahan 0-8 (3f), C Shaw 0-3 (1f, 165’), F Joyce 0-2, S Stafford, S Kerrisk 0-1 and P Fortune 0-1 each. Armagh: D Magee 2-1, E McGuinness 1-2, F Donnelly 0-6 (5f), T Galvin and S Harvey 0-3each , S Óg McGuinness P Lappin and B Shortt 0-1 each.

LOUTH: R McKeown 6; R Mulholland 5, J McDonnell 6, A Plunkett 6, S Stafford 6, D Morgan 5, C Shaw 7; P Fortune 6, L Molloy 6, S Hodgins 5, P Fallon 6, M Gahan 8; A Mackin 6, S Conneely 5, F Joyce 7. SUBS: R Walsh 6 for Conneely (38), S Kerrisk 7 for Hodgins (38), C Murphy 6 for Fallon (57), B Goss-Kierans 6 for Mulholland (68).

ARMAGH: F Woods 6; B Shortt 7, O Curry 6, O McCann 6; N Lennon 8, T Nevin 7, P Lappin 8; P McBride 8, C Reneghan 8; F Donnelly 8, S Harvey 9, T O’Hare 6; S Óg McGuinness 6, E McGuinness 9, D Magee 8. SUBS: T Galvin 8 for O’Hare (35), N Curry 6 for E McGuinness (45), O O’Hare 6 for McBride (51), S McParland 6 for Magee (57)

REF: C Daly (Kildare)

Mayo 0-17 Roscommon 0-17

A Michael Farrell point with the last puck of the game earned Mayo a draw in their opener against Roscommon in Castlebar.

Farrell’s last-gasp equaliser completed an impressive comeback for the home side, who had trailed by six points with just 20 minutes remaining. But the dead-ball accuracy of Cormac Philips and late scores from Farrell, Paddy Dozio and James Byrne were enough to secure a share of the spoils.

This was a first competitive outing for the new Mayo management team of Dave McConn and Tom Philips and they were forced to field a highly inexperienced team; with no players from the Tooreen club yet back with the county squad after their run to the All-Ireland intermediate final, Mayo had as many as eight league debutantes in their starting side.

Roscommon were without some of their regulars too and both sides looked somewhat disjointed in an evenly-pitched first half. Philips and Mickey Joe Egan went blow-for-blow on the dead balls, while Roscommon captain Brendan Mulry was a dangerous presence on the edge of the Mayo square.

They were level at 0-7 apiece at half-time but the visitors came storming out of the blocks upon the restart, with Darragh Finn, Eoin Fitzgerald, Conor Mulry and the excellent Egan helping to build a 0-15 to 0-9 lead by the 49th minute.

Mayo stuck to their task though, as a string of late Philips frees and Farrell’s leveller at the death rescued a point for the hosts.

Scorers – Mayo: C Philips 0-10 (8f, 1 ’65), M Farrell and K Gallagher 0-2 each, A Philips, P Dozio and J Byrne 0-1 each.

Roscommon: MJ Egan 0-9 (6f), E Fitzgerald 0-2, J Dowling, E Mulry, D Finn, C Mulry, B Mulry and M Brennan 0-1 each.

Mayo: B Lane 6; J Lyons 6, J Murphy 7, E Heraty 7; C Murray 6, D Hill 7, L Connor 6; M Walsh 5, C Philips 8; J Heraty 6, A Philips 6, A Ketterick 5; K Gallagher 7, M Farrell 7, P Dozio 6. Subs: R Treacy 6 (for Walsh 25), J Byrne 6 (for Ketterick 28), E Ryan (for Lyons 61-64, blood), Ryan (for Gallagher 67).

Roscommon: E Lawless 6; T Fleming 6, J Dillon 6, E Mulry 8; P Brennan 6, C Cosgrove 6, J Brennan 7; D Finn 6, J Dowling 7; C Mulry 6, B Mulry 7, A Donnelly 6; MJ Egan 8, M Brennan 6, E Fitzgerald 7. Subs: E Flanagan (for Donnelly 64), G Egan (for J Brennan 66).

Ref: N Malone (Clare)

Monaghan 2-13 Fermanagh 1-14

Monaghan made a winning start to Division 3A when a last-gasp goal saw them pip Fermanagh in Clones. Last year’s Division 3B winners Fermanagh looked poised for an opening-day victory when a dominant spell after the restart propelled them into a two-point lead, but they were unable to close it out, with a free from Monaghan keeper Hugh Byrne somehow finding its way to the net to earn the hosts the spoils.

A goal from youngster Thomas Hughes and a Colin Merrick point got Monaghan off to a strong start and they had six players on the scoresheet by the end of the opening quarter, but Danann McKeogh hit the net to bring Fermanagh right back into it.

Seán Corrigan came off the bench to make a quick impact and bring the visitors level on the half-hour mark, but Monaghan finished the half with a hat-trick of scores from Fergal Rafter to lead by 1-10 to 1-7.

The hosts were stuck on that tally for almost half an hour, however, and despite missing a series of chances, Fermanagh slowly eked their way into a narrow lead courtesy of Daniel Teague, Caolán Duffy and Luca McCusker.

A couple of frees by sub Stephen Lambe and a long-range effort by Byrne kept Monaghan in contention and even after a fine point from Teague looked set to win it for Fermanagh, their pocket was picked deep into added time.

Scorers – Monaghan: F Rafter 0-5 (4f); H Byrne 1-1f; T Hughes 1-0; C Gernon, S Lambe (2f) 0-2 each; C Merrick, D Hughes, J Slevin 0-1 each. Fermanagh: D Teague 0-5 (1f); D McKeogh 1-1; L McCusker (2f), Caolán Duffy 0-3 each; S Corrigan 0-2.

Monaghan: H Byrne 7; J Guinan 6, P Finnegan 7, C McAnespie 6; A Kenny 6, K Crawley 6, C Flynn 6; C Merrick 7, D Hughes 7; J Slevin 7, C Gernon 7, F Rafter 7; C McHugh 6, N Garland 6, T Hughes 7. Subs: S Lambe 7 for Rafter (46); P Malone for McHugh (57); C Guinan for Gernon (64).

Fermanagh: M Curry 6; C Breslin 6, R Porteous 7, D Bannon 6; JP McGarry 6, R Bogue 7, O Johnston 6; T Cleary 6, F McBrien 6; D Teague 8, Caolán Duffy 7, B Teehan 6; L McCusker 7, J Tormey 6, D McKeogh 7. Subs: S Corrigan 7 for Tormey (25); A Flanagan 6 for Johnston (H-T); Ciarán Duffy for McGarry (58).

Referee: A McAleer (Donegal).