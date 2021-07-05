Armagh ignoring the ball down the line is a victory for coaching - and goal chances

Playing Antrim is lose-lose for Kieran McGeeney.

They're a side that's so obviously well drilled under Enda McGinley and they're a team that's even more obviously above Division Four standard but when Armagh are confronted with both those realities in a knockout Ulster championship game, nobody wants to hear any excuses from them.

Not a soul failed to recognise on Sunday how finely tuned the Saffrons were and just about everyone lucky enough to be watching the action unfold at the Athletic Grounds were all happy to acknowledge that Antrim are simply not among the eight weakest teams in Ireland. But with the very next sentences, Armagh were lambasted for being involved in any kind of a game with this lot.

At half time, they were accused of not respecting Antrim enough, of playing stupid football and not bringing any kind of physical fight to proceedings. When they put Antrim away by 13 points in the end, the vultures just quietly backed away - no more feeding to be had but no credit to be dished out either.

The truth is that Antrim have a selection of players that would make it onto most teams in the country and they had a detailed plan through every facet of the game which everyone stuck to religiously. They played with maturity, they held possession, they never went into mismatched alleys and they waited until Conor or Ryan Murray could line up an orange jersey and go at it. The truth is that Antrim brought a good challenge to the table but the truth is also that Armagh ruthlessly opened them up four times to win by double digits.

Antrim deserve praise but they don't deserve to be patronised and told that the goals are not a reflection of how tight the game actually was. The goals were the reason Armagh won the game and they were the reason why the game wasn't actually that tight in the end. And listen because this is very important. Four goals are worth 12 real-life points - they're not something to be dismissed. They count. A lot.

Hitting the net four times across 70 minutes of football isn't something that just happens to a team and it's sure as hell not just a stroke of good fortune in the bounce of a ball, no matter how much Peter Keane would have you believe that Kerry's six against Tyrone could've just as easily been two white flags instead of six green flags on another day.

And Armagh were able to cut through Antrim with moments of class from brilliant footballers and moments of genuinely fantastic coaching.

Grugan goal - ignoring the ball down the line

Oisin O'Neill is the only man who could make an entire team collectively excrete because they've conceded a foul 35 metres out from the Armagh goals. O'Neill was picking the ball up from half back and further in and hitting the full forward line with such ease that it looked like his right foot was being swung by Bryson De Chambeau.

The only goal of the first half started with the always excellent Blaine Hughes going short, Armagh leaving four up top like they do, and that four combining to unlock Antrim.

It goes long to Murnin and before it's even on the way, Stefan Campbell has eyes on the big man and intentions of using him as a foil.

For Antrim, they have enough men who can get between the danger and the goals but the diagonal ball to Murnin causes the first problem.

Expand Close BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on May 09, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on May 09, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Campbell bursts by Murnin and Rian O'Neill comes looking for the ball but, crucially, he completes his run. He doesn't stop, he doesn't whinge, he doesn't go back in to occupy the space he's just vacated. He keeps going even when it's clear Campbell isn't going to give it to him, because his coaches would tell him to keep going.

Expand Close Armagh v Antrim / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Armagh v Antrim

How often would that simple ball be played down the line?

The forward comes running into space - in this case, a marquee forward - it gets hit to him with the defender up his backside, the other yellow jerseys nearby clog the space and the forward receives the ball or continues the run out beyond where the pass was played from. And it either takes something special to work a score, or it gets recycled and it starts again.

Expand Close Armagh v Antrim / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Armagh v Antrim

Campbell ignores that run and instead looks to what has happened inside because of that run. And what's happened is space has opened up despite the Antrim bodies back.

Expand Close Armagh v Antrim / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Armagh v Antrim

Armagh own the trademark on the diagonal ball so the rest is in their DNA - a lovely diagonal pass inside and a cool finish from Grugan and they have a lead they won't relinquish for the rest of the game, despite the negative analysis surrounding their performance for most of it.

But all throughout the encounter, their attack made these decisions time and time again. They avoided the easy pass that leads to a harder chance. Instead, they looked for the harder pass that leads to an easier chance.

Harder run, harder pass, easier scoring position.

Grugan goal chance - cut-back run

This was another example of ignoring the ball down the line - and, yes, refusing the simplest ball.

Grugan is making his dart toward the corner - again, how often is that ball played in front of him to go collect? And that wouldn't be a bad ball by the way.

But Armagh are thinking bigger. They're thinking about getting inside and that bravery and execution opens up Antrim yet again in a move that should lead to a second goal.

The easiest run and the easiest ball are ignored and the pass inside the defender is opted for instead and you can see how the Antrim man is now caught on his heels because of that action.

Grugan was darting out but then sharply cut back inside to the space he left behind, the passer is on the same wavelength and the defender is caught out through no fault of his own, considering Grugan has now given himself 360 options.

The defender sees the hard run towards the ball and a potential scoring opportunity so takes off with a hard run of his own anticipating where the ball and man are going to be.

A cut-back takes him completely out of the game and leaves dangerous space inside which Armagh find.

Expand Close BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on May 09, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on May 09, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rian O'Neill tried to find it in the second half when the initial run came towards him and then cut back but it held up in the wind.

But Jemar Hall did find it in the second half.

Turbitt goal - cut-back run and ignoring the ball down the line

An interesting factor in this goal was that it began - like many of Armagh's plays - with a short kickout. They were under pressure in the backline and went to the left wing before it got switched to Jemar Hall who took it to the right wing. It got switched back to the left before coming to the right again and they were released.

Three times they switched wing before they got out. A short kickout can still create results, as Dublin have proved all the time, but it takes the right players to sense danger and, more importantly, sniff the gaps.

When Jemar Hall broke down the right at the second time of asking, Conor Turbitt was inside and his first run was coming straight out towards Hall.

Turbitt sprints into the space where all conventional forms of play would now see the ball being passed into that space that he's coming towards. His plan is to cut back though and Hall knows it.

y tearing out to the flank, he's left a terrifying gap behind him, he's given the defender the eyes and Hall is on the same wavelength as he drops it perfectly in behind the two of them.

It takes a weighted pass and real skill from Turbitt to hit the net but Kieran McGeeney and his coaching team are putting them consistently in these positions to show off the most lethal forms of their attacking prowess.

And it's not just fascinating to witness, it's exhilarating to enjoy. Even if they're told a 13-point win isn't good enough.

The four goals count - especially when they're devised as methodically and brilliantly as some of these goals were.