Armagh get championship campaign off to a flyer with facile win over Roscommon

Nickey Rackard Cup: Armagh 2-24, Roscommon 0-18

Armagh's Fionntán Donnelly in action against Conor Cosgrove of Roscommon. Photo: Sportsfile

Armagh turned the tables on Roscommon in spectacular fashion to get their Nickey Rackard Cup campaign off to a flying start at Dr. Hyde Park.