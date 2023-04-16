| 19.1°C Dublin

Armagh get championship campaign off to a flyer with facile win over Roscommon

Nickey Rackard Cup: Armagh 2-24 Roscommon 0-18

Armagh's Fionntán Donnelly in action against Conor Cosgrove of Roscommon. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Armagh turned the tables on Roscommon in spectacular fashion to get their Nickey Rackard Cup campaign off to a flying start at Dr. Hyde Park.

Karl McKeegan’s side had been beaten by the Rossies in the group stages and the final of the Division 3A League recently, but the visitors were determined that it wouldn’t happen a third time with a thoroughly deserved triumph.

