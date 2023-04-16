Armagh get championship campaign off to a flyer with facile win over Roscommon

Armagh turned the tables on Roscommon in spectacular fashion to get their Nickey Rackard Cup campaign off to a flying start at Dr. Hyde Park.

Karl McKeegan’s side had been beaten by the Rossies in the group stages and the final of the Division 3A League recently, but the visitors were determined that it wouldn’t happen a third time with a thoroughly deserved triumph.

Two goals in either half from Conor Renaghan and Eoin McGuinness sent the visitors on their way, and with captain Fionntán Donnelly deadly accurate from frees alongside Thomas Galvin chipping in with 0-4 from play, Armagh never relinquished their grip on proceedings.

Roscommon couldn’t match their opponents’ greater intensity, fuelled by their thirst for revenge, and Renaghan’s well-taken 29th minute goal helped his side into a commanding 1-11 to 0-8 lead.

But the home side rallied with a couple of frees from Paddy Fallon, a spectacular effort from Mickey Joe Egan and a score on the stroke of half time from Adam Donnely to leave just two points between them. However, Donnelly was subsequently sent off for a second yellow card moments after his score to leave Roscommon down to 14 players for the second half.

Once McGuinness turned smartly and sent the sliothar to the net a minute into the new half, Armagh opened up the buffer they needed, and they kept the scoreboard ticking over to run out convincing winners.

SCORERS – Armagh: F Donnelly 0-11 (11f), T Galvin 0-4, C Renaghan, E McGuinness 1-1 each, T McKavanagh, S Harvey 0-2 each, C Jennings, B Short, D McGee 0-1 each. Roscommon: P Fallon (5f, 1 65), MJ Egan (1f, 1 65) 0-6 each, E Flanagan 0-2 (1f), Conor Mulry, C Cosgrove, A Donnelly, J Dowling 0-1 each

ARMAGH – C McAnallen; S McParland, O O’Hare, O McCann; P Lappin, T Nevin, O Curry; P McBride, B Short; T Galvin, C Renaghan, C Jennings; F Donnelly, E McGuinness, T McKavanagh. Subs: S Harvey for McBride (57), N Curry for McKavanagh (62), D McGee for Galvin (66), K Laverty for McGuinness (69).

ROSCOMMON – E Lawless; D Mullen, M Ward, P Brennan; J Brennan, C Cosgrove, E Flanagan; MJ Egan, E Mulry; D Finn, A Donnelly, P Fallon; N Connaughton, Conor Mulry, B Mulry. Subs: C Dowd for E Mulry (h-t), J Dowling for Flanagan (40), S Dowd for Connaughton (46), Cormac Mulry for Finn (55).