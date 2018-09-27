Perhaps, the most surprising aspect about the reaction of Kyle Hayes to JP McManus' €3.2m donation to GAA clubs is that he wasn't remotely surprised.

'Apparently, we were getting €20k into the bank' - Limerick's Kyle Hayes rubbishes rumours of gifts from JP McManus

Hayes has only met the Limerick magnate on a few occasions but for a couple of years now he has seen at first hand his generosity when it comes to backing Limerick teams and projects.

"I wasn't really surprised because he is just that generous," Hayes said of his €100,000 donation to every county board on the island earlier this week, at the launch of the PwC All-Stars app.

"He's nearly a hand in everything in Limerick in terms of fundraising and he's been backing Limerick for I don't know how long. His brother Gerry is doing it for the underage too. They are not looking for attention or anything, they are just genuine people."

"You wouldn't see him at all. We have only met him once or twice and that was after the match but he wouldn't want to be in either. He stays in the background and is very down to earth. If you didn't know his face you wouldn't know who he is. He's that kind of guy."

Still, even the generosity of McManus doesn't extend as far as some of the stories doing the rounds in Limerick would lead you to believe.

Since the Kildimo-Pallaskenry man and his team-mates secured Liam MacCarthy for the first time in 45 years last month, the county has been awash with rumours about the various ways McManus would reward the squad for making a little piece of history, including suggestions the players were to pick up €20,000 each for winning the final.

"I wish that was the case," Hayes smiled when asked if the squad were all getting new cars with personalised number plates.

"Apparently, we were getting 20 grand into our bank accounts as well.

"Yeah, they were the rumours going around and it never happened and it never will but it's funny to see the different stories coming back. I wish we were that well looked after!

"It's mad, the stories (grow) tails as they go on. Its mad, it's not true at all but I wish it was alright!"

On reflection, there was no eureka moment for Hayes where he knew Limerick would go close, just a general feeling that things were going well and things were coming together.

However, he admits the side took a significant leap forward when they came from eight points down to beat Galway in the league.

"Going back even winter training there, it was absolutely lashing rain back in Rathkeale but we knew like things were going well and everyone was kind of gelling well together in the whole lot. And we kind of knew there was a special group of players there as well.

"One or two fellas came in and they made an absolutely huge impact. We just took it game by game after they really. The game up in Galway was probably the first turning point, coming back from eight points down against Galway in their home ground and getting a win.

"That was major now. It showed us really that we could mix it with the top, you know. We always knew we had that ability it was just about performing on a constant basis, instead of a very good game here, and going out the next day and being poor.

"Gradually the whole year we got better, game by game like, and after that game especially, probably a turning point.

"Tipp, we were probably a little bit unlucky to lose down there, but that kind of showed us we had another step to go to be actually properly contenders."

It's only been a few weeks since they got up the steps of the Hogan Stand but there's already movement afoot to dethrone them with Tipperary turning to Liam Sheedy once more.

"Just getting out of the Munster alone is like trying to win an All-Ireland. They'll (Tipperary) be back with an absolute massive bang like and he'll give them a huge boost.

"He's a very good manager. You've seen what he's done with them before. You've Waterford there as well like, still a serious team as well like and obviously Clare and ourselves. It's going to be very, very hard now to get out of but we'll just take it the same as this year, take it game by game and, look, hopefully luck will be on our side and we'll come out."

