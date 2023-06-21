Antrim star Neil McManus retires from inter-county hurling

Neil McManus has been a key player for Antrim throughout his career.

Celebrated Antrim hurler Neil McManus has called time on his inter-county career, branding his time with the Saffrons as “the joy and the honour" of his life.

The 35-year-old Cushendall man made his senior debut in 2007, winning two Joe McDonagh Cups along with league and Ulster SHC honours as well as forging a reputation as one of the finest hurlers the province has produced.

McManus’ final game for Antrim came in their win over Westmeath earlier this month, which preserved the county’s Liam MacCarthy cup status and in an interview with the Irish News, McManus outlined why he felt the time was right to close the book.

"Things have changed in my life, obviously," McManus said.

"I've a young daughter. I want to spend more time with her and my wife. I’d spend my day working in Belfast in a fairly demanding job and you train so much nowadays, and then you’re home after bedtime.

"It’s a huge commitment and I never wanted to do it less than 100%. I’m very happy with the way I’m leaving it. I can live with it knowing that I gave it all that I could. I’m really looking forward to giving more to my club.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and will enjoy watching Antrim next year and I know they’ll give the fans some great days.

“What a privilege it was to play for Antrim for so long. It was a joy and the honour of my life.”