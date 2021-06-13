Antrim secure fourth spot in Division 1B as Laois must now face relegation play-off

Antrim's Conal Cunning was on song for his county against Laois. Photo: Sportsfile

Antrim’s hurlers completed their Allianz League Division 1B campaign with a five-point win over Laois at Corrigan Park in Belfast yesterday.

The Saffrons led by nine points late in the first half but a Laois comeback brought the game to within two points shortly after the restart.

Antrim were four points to no score to the good after seven minutes with Conal Cunning (two), Eoin O’Neill and Aodhan O’Brien all on target. Jack Kelly stopped the rot for Laois after 10 minutes, with Ross King reducing the deficit further a minute later.

Niall McKenna’s point was cancelled out by a long-range effort from Ryan Mullaney before Antrim enjoyed a quarter hour of dominance, outscoring the visitors 0-7 to 0-1.

Laois weren’t helped by a succession of wides, although the Saffrons’ tally also grew throughout the opening half hour. The home side hit eight while the O’Moore men had 10 by the short whistle.

Laois did manage to find their range before half-time, landing the last three points of the half through Ciaran Collier, Kelly and Enda Rowland (free) to trail by 0-13 to 0-7.

Laois continued to carry the fight to Antrim after the restart and 10 minutes into the half had cut the gap to two points, 0-14 to 0-12, with Purcell, King, Kelly and Willie Dunphy on song. Antrim weathered the storm and with the help of three points from impressive debutant Seán Elliott stretched the lead to six.

Eoghan Campbell’s goal looked to have settled matters in favour of the hosts on 65 minutes, but a point and goal from TJ Scully put the game back in the balance as injury-time loomed. Kelly’s fifth of the day cut the gap to two but a Cunning sideline, followed by Antrim’s second goal, from another debutant Niall McCormack, sealed the points for Antrim and with it fourth place in the Division 1B table.

Bottom-placed Laois will now face Westmeath in a relegation playoff next week.

Scorers – Antrim: C Cunning 0-9 (3f, 1 ‘65’, 1 s/l); S Elliott 0-5; E Campbell 1-1; N McCormack 1-0; N McKenna, E O’Neill, C Clarke 0-2 each; P Burke, A O’Brien 0-1 each. Laois: TJ Scully 1-3; J Kelly 0-5; R King 0-3 (2f); S Maher, A Dunphy, P Purcell, W Dunphy 0-2 each; E Rowland (f), R Mullaney, C Collier 0-1 each.

Teams - Antrim: R Elliot; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, A O’Brien; R McGarry, M Bradley; N McKenna, C Johnston, E O’Neil; D McCloskey, C Cunning, S Elliott. Subs: P McCallin for C Johnston (ht), M Donnelly for G walsh (41), C Clarke for D McCloskey (44), Ciaran Johnston for M Bradley (54), N McCormack for E O’Neill (54), R McCambridge for A O’Brien (64), C Bohill for N McKenna (64)

Laois: E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Conway; R Mullaney, C McEvoy, S Maher; J Kelly, P Purcell; E Lyons, J Keyes, C Collier; W Dunphy, R King, C Dwyer. Subs: D Hartnett for D Conway (55), A Dunphy for C Collier (58), PJ Scully for W Dunphy (58), J Ryan for J Keyes (66), M Whelan for L Cleere (66)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)