Antrim make it two on the bounce with hammering of Down in Joe McDonagh Cup

ANTRIM made it two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup as they romped to a 15-point win over Ulster rivals Down at a sunny Ballycran.

It was ultimately a high-scoring affair, but was effectively over as a contest early in the second period as Antrim had taken a firm grip to lead 2-13 to 0-8 at the half with Ciaran Clarke bagging his first goal after just nine seconds and Seaan Elliott through on 13 minutes for his first, while top-scorer with 10 points, Conal Cunning kept the board ticking over from frees.

Down’s best on the day, Daithi Sands, hit three first-half points for the hosts, but their cause was lost early in the second period with John McManus sin-binned and Clarke blasting home a penalty after Elliott had been tripped on his way to goal.

Sands and Elliott would swap goals in the space of 60 seconds and while Chris Egan and Eoghan Sands hot back-to-back goals for Down in the 59th minutes, Antrim finished well with Conor Johnston and Domhnall Nugent finding the net in the closing stages to round off a good day for Antrim who now are in pole position in the group.

Scorers – Down: D Sands 1-4, C Egan 1-2, E Sands 1-0, P Sheehan 0-2 frees, P Og McCrickard 0-2, P Doran 0-2, M Conlon 0-1, G Hughes 0-1, M Fisher 0-1, O McManus 0-1 (free). Antrim: C Cunning 0-10 (8 frees), C Clarke 2-1 (1-0 pen), S Elliott 2-1 (0-1 sideline), C Johnston 1-2, D Nugent 1-2, C McCann 0-2, J Maskey 0-1, G Walsh 0-1 (free), P Burke 0-1, D McKernan 0-1

DOWN – S Keith; M Hughes, J McManus, T Murray; M Conlon, C Woods, C Taggart; P Og McCrickard, L Savage; M Fisher, P Sheehan, J Doran; D Sands, D Mallon, E Sands. Subs: G Hughes for J Doran (40), C Egan for P Sheehan (43), D McCartney for D Mallon (53), P Doran for M Fisher (58), O McManus for P Og McCrickard (60)

ANTRIM – R Elliott; P Duffin, G Walsh, N O’Connor; P Burke, E Campbell, R McGarry; J Maskey, J McNaughton; S Elliott, D Nugent, C McCann; C Cunning, C Clarke, C Johnston. Subs: N McManus for J McNaughton (43), E O’Neill for C McCann (48), M Donnelly for N O’Connor (51), D McKernan for J Maskey (58), C Bohill for S Elliott (69)

Ref – J Keenan (Wicklow)