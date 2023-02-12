Antrim leave it too late as Micheál Donoghue's Dublin earn first league win of campaign

12 February 2023; Conor Johnston of Antrim is tackled by Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Micheál Donoghue earned his first league win as Dublin manager, but only after Antrim made them sweat in the final minutes in Parnell Park.

The home side should have been much more comfortable down the home straight as they twice held a ten-point in the second half. But two Antrim goals through Keelan Molloy helped breathe new life into their challenge and momentarily gave them a chance to steal what would have been an unlikely draw before Colm Lyons called time.

The first half ebbed and flowed and, as might be expected in the early part of the season, wasn’t always laced with quality. The opening 35 minutes saw 15 wides and plenty of turnovers, but given the amount of experience Donoghue is trying to replace, it’s likely he was overall pleased with his side’s efforts.

Dublin landed the first five points of the day, but Antrim had their own purple patch with four in a row. Conal Cunning fired over the last of that sequence to leave just a point between the sides. However, the Dunloy man was guilty of three missed frees in the first half.

Dublin reasserted themselves to open up a 0-12 to 0-6 lead with Donal Burke and Fergal Whitely pointing. With the first half coming to a close Dublin pinned the ears back and took a seven-point advantage (0-15 to 0-8) in at the break.

In the main, Dublin were in control in the second half, finding themselves ten points to the good closing in on the 50-minute mark. Molloy batted in his first Antrim goal, but Dublin went ten clear again with a little over five minutes to play.

Antrim hit the last 1-4 of the match to get within a single score, but Dublin held on.

Scorers - Dublin: D Burke 0-10 (5f); C O’Leary 0-3; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Leavy, C Boland, L Murphy, F Whitely 0-2 each; D Power, A Mellett, E O’Donnell 0-1 each. Antrim: R McMullan 2-1; C Cunning 0-6 (2f 1 65); N McManus 0-5 (2f); P Burke 0-2; M Bradley, N McKenna, S Elliott, N O’Connor, J McNaughton 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Gibbons; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Doyle; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; C O’Leary, A Mellett; D Leavy, D Burke, C Boland; F Whitely, L Murphy, P Crummey. Subs: R Smith for Mellett (BS 19-22), D Power for Leavy (BS 31 - stayed on), D Sutcliffe for Crummey (46), A Jamieson Murphy for Whitely (58), P Smyth for Doyle (60), D Purcell for Murphy (64)

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, P Duffin; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, N McManus; C Cunning, C Johnston, S Elliott. Subs: N O’Connor for Duffin (32), J Maskey for McKenna (47), P Boyle for McNaughton (57), R McMullan for Elliott (65).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)