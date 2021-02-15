Antrim lead the way on Joe McDonagh Team of the Year as Kilkenny duo vie for camogie award

Conor McCann has won the Joe McDonagh Player of the Year award. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CHAMPIONS Antrim lead the way in the GAA/GPA Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year for 2020, with seven players honoured, while Conor McCann has been selected as player of the year for hurling’s second-tier competition.

The Saffrons are represented on every outfield line after a terrific campaign that saw them go unbeaten in five matches, culminating in a hard-fought final win over Kerry in December.

The runners-up have five players on the team with the remaining places filled by two Carlow men and one from Westmeath.

Not surprisingly, Antrim sharpshooter McCann takes the top individual plaudit on the back of scoring 4-20 from play over the course of the campaign.

The selection process for the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year included player and coach feedback and was finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees.

“These awards give us an opportunity to salute the outstanding performers in what was an excellent Joe McDonagh Cup competition,” said GAA president John Horan. “My congratulations to all of those who have been selected and on behalf of the wider Association thank them for the effort they produced in such difficult circumstances in 2020.”

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn voiced his congratulations to the 15 players selected and McCann, adding thanks to “all the players who competed in the Joe McDonagh Cup last year. The lift you helped give to your counties and to the country in very challenging times should not be forgotten.”

A special programme to honour the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year will be featured on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On programme this Wednesday evening from 6pm.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny duo Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh will be vying with Galway’s Shauna Healy for the honour of being crowned senior camogie player of the year for 2020.

The Camogie Association today announced its various player of the year shortlists as well as confirming that its All-Stars Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, will be held at a virtual event on Saturday, March 6.

It will come as no surprise to see two Kilkenny players make the shortlist for senior player of the year after they ended a heartbreaking run of three consecutive All-Ireland defeats by edging out the O’Duffy Cup holders, Galway, last December.

Gaule top-scored with 1-6 in the final, firing home the all-important penalty late on to secure a three-point comeback victory, on a day when Walsh delivered an all-action midfield display.

The Camogie Association’s Senior All-Stars team will be selected from the top performers in the 2020 senior championship, while the Soaring Stars team will be chosen from the intermediate and premier junior grades.

Due to the shortened nature of the 2020 championships there will be no nominees lists released for this year’s awards, with the winning teams announced on the night.

Voting for the Players’ Player of the Year Awards is now underway amongst inter-county players, and the overall winners will be announced on the night of the 17th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards on March 6.

GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year: Conor McCann (Antrim)

GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year: Brian Tracey (Carlow); Tomás O’Connor (Kerry), Matthew Donnelly (Antrim), Stephen Rooney (Antrim); Jason Diggins (Kerry), Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath), Ger Walsh (Antrim); Shane Nolan (Kerry), Keelan Molloy (Antrim); Niall McKenna (Antrim), Shane Conway (Kerry), Daniel Collins (Kerry); Chris Nolan (Carlow), Conor McCann (Antrim), Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)

Camogie Senior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway)

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist:

Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Graffin (Down)

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan)

