Antrim hurlers and management team to be tested for Covid-19 after player tests positive

A member of the Antrim hurling panel has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ANTRIM GAA have made contact with Croke Park and will have their entire senior hurling panel and backroom team tested for Covid-19 after a member of the Saffrons' squad was confirmed positive.

The player in question was part of the panel which travelled to Tullamore over the weekend as Darren Gleeson's side secured Division One hurling for 2021 after a thrilling defeat of Kerry in the Division 2A decider.

The unnamed player is self-isolating while it is understood that no other squad members are exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, although they will all be tested as part of the GAA's rapid-testing programme as a precautionary measure.

Antrim are due to host Westmeath in the opening round of the Joe McDonagh Cup this Sunday with Gleeson facing a mini-crisis, having already had star man Neil McManus ruled out as a result of a hamstring injury which he picked up last Sunday.

Online Editors