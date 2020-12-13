Antrim deny Kingdom to claim Joe McDonagh Cup success

Antrim captain Conor McCann lifts the Joe McDonagh Cup as Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan looks on following the final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Antrim maintained recent supremacy over Kerry but this was their most gruelling test of the year as they captured the McDonagh Cup at Croke Park.

A dogged Kerry led at half time and, after falling six points adrift to an Antrim resurgence after the interval, made a late press to reduce the gap to just two points when the final whistle sounded.

Under the management of two-time All-Ireland winner Darren Gleeson, Antrim had already earned promotion to Division 1 with a play-off final win over Kerry in mid-October. That followed earlier wins over an understrength Kerry in the league in March, and in the group stages of the McDonagh Cup at Corrigan Park in November.

In that last meeting Antrim exerted their dominance early in the match and scored three first half goals to take a ten-point lead into the main interval. But Kerry, managed by Fintan O’Connor, a native of Kildare who worked previously alongside Derek McGrath when he managed Waterford, proved more obdurate opposition this time.

That determination still wasn’t enough and Antrim held out for a deserved win. Left corner forward Ciaran Clarke was in exceptional form and finished with 11 points, including three dazzling strikes from play. Bryan Murphy did his best to curtail him but Clarke’s first touch and pace would be problematic for any corner back.

The win steers Antrim back into the MacCarthy Cup next year and completes a dream season with Division 1 hurling to look forward to as well.

Wing forward Niall McKenna put in a massive shift before being taken off late in the game, also chipping in with two points, while Neil McManus came on and scored four times, from play and dead balls. McManus has been out with a hamstring injury since the October league final.

Conor McCann torched Kerry when the sides met in Corrigan Park in November, scoring 2-6, but Tomas O’Connor, an All-Ireland minor football winner with Kerry in 2016, did a masterful job in containing him.

Beside O'Connor, Eric Leen also defended stoutly yet Antrim were still able to find scores easier to come by than Kerry. Conal Cunning had a big say when he came on for the second half, scoring two points and winning a free for another.

Having trailed at half time 0-9 to 1-7, a bit of a surprise going on the run of play, Antrim knuckled down on the resumption and outscored Kerry 0-6 to 0-1 before the second water break.

They led by six points for the first time with 61 minutes played and looked safe. But then Kerry rolled off four points in a row with subs Colm Harty, Brendan O’Leary and Padraig Boyle all contributing on the scoreboard in the second half.

Shane Conway, their Fitzgibbon Cup winner, finished their top scorer with 0-9 but he didn't exert the influence Kerry might have hoped and his only point from play came in the 73rd minute. Late scores from Cunning and McManus steered Antrim to safety as Kerry never gave up the chase.

Antrim settled into the match quicker. By the first water break with Clarke scoring four points, two from play, they led 0-6 to 0-2. Kerry got back into contention when punishing a mistake by the Antrim full back Matthew Donnelly, who misjudged a cross from Shane Nolan in the 20th minute.

Mickey Boyle was waiting behind and goaled from close range. Three minutes later Conway had Kerry level for the first time from a free, and they led by a point at the interval but hit seven first half wides which proved costly.

There was also a let off when McKenna seemed set to celebrate an Antrim goal on the half hour mark but John B O’Halloran scrambled the ball off the line.

Scorers: Antrim - C Clarke 0-11 (0-8 fs), N McManus 0-4 (0-2 65s, 0-1 f), N McKenna, C Cunning 0-2, C McCann, J McNaughton, M Bradley 0-1. Kerry - S Conway 0-9 (0-8 fs); M Boyle 1-0, M O’Leary, D Collins 0-2, P O’Connor, P Boyle, C Harty, B O’Leary 0-1.

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell, K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, M Bradley; D McCloskey, C McCann, C Clarke. Subs: C Cunning for McCloskey (ht); N McManus & D Nugent for Molloy & McCann (45); C Johnston or Bradley (64); A O’Brien for McKenna (69).

Kerry: JB O’Halloran; B Murphy, T O’Connor, E Leen; J Diggins, F Mackessy, M Leane; B Barrett, P O’Connor; M O’Leary, S Nolan, S Conway; D Collins, M Boyle, M O’Connor. Subs: B O’Mahony for M O’Connor (42); P Boyle for P O’Connor (49); C Harty for M Boyle (55); B O’Leary for Barrett (60).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).

