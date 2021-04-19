Anthony Daly hails Conal Keaney as ‘catalyst’ for Dublin’s success after retirement announcement

ANTHONY DALY has saluted Conal Keaney as “the catalyst” for the historic league and Leinster triumphs enjoyed by the Dublin hurlers during his Donnycarney reign.

The Clareman paid a glowing tribute to dual-star Keaney who called time on an eventful inter-county career that stretched all the way back to 2001.

Daly was the manager who, ten years ago, coaxed him to leave the Sky Blue football fold and rejoin the hurlers – and within months he had helped bring them to the NHL summit for the first time in 72 years. Then in 2013 he inspired the Dubs to a first provincial crown in 52 years.

In between, he had recovered from a motorcycle crash – just two days before an All-Ireland quarter-final against Limerick in 2011 – that left Dublin’s stricken talisman with a torn cruciate ligament.

“We met on the Sunday morning and he had done a video with Richie (Stakelum) from the hospital bed,” Daly recalled. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room … we were in the Horse-and-Jockey for our cup of tea and our bit of a chat, and we put it on there. Jesus, there was some atmosphere on the bus going into the quarter-final. He told them (on the video) they were going to win. It wasn’t even ‘Go out and try and win.’”

Daly himself had not long retired from the county game when he first spotted a teenage Keaney, playing against his native Clare in a 2002 qualifier at Parnell Park.

“I said, ‘Jesus who is the number 10?’ He hit a shot at one stage off the bar; Fitzy (Davy Fitzgerald) didn’t even see it, I’d say, it came out 15 yards again,” the former Dublin boss recounted. “That stuck in my head. He was strong, his striking was really good.

“I didn’t think much more about it, only I knew he’d gone back playing football. Then, when it became serious for me to think about going up (to Dublin), I thought ‘If I could get your man back.’

“He was winning Leinsters (with the footballers) but I remember making the point to him one night on a call that one hurling Leinster would be worth all the ones that he had.

“He was a great player, and if there was one thing that was the catalyst for us kicking on from 2010 it was him coming over. It was massive. It seemed to fill the rest of the boys with fierce belief as well, that Keaney was willing to give up the football and he was known as one of the best forwards, but he was willing to say ‘I like what’s going on there, I’m going to go in with them.’”

“He lived it as well,” Daly added. “At training he was as hard as a nut. He never dropped his standards. A great, great player – and sure he was still torturing me three years ago in the county final up there!

“He was a great leader without saying too much. He didn’t speak that often but, when he’d speak, Jesus you wouldn’t hear a pin drop in the room. The lads would be locked-on.”

Online Editors