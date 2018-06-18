Sport Hurling

Monday 18 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Anthony Daly expects David Reidy red to be rescinded but Eddie Brennan hits out at Tom Condon for 'lethal dig of the hurl'

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

One of the big talking points from Clare's 11-point victory over Limerick in Ennis was the decision of James Owens to send off both David Reidy and Tom Condon in the first half.

Replays showed that Limerick wing-back Diarmuid Byrnes hit the ground after a slight collision with Reidy as Jamie Shanahan hit a long range point.

Condon, introduced as a first half sub for the injured Sean Finn, had his back to the incident but reacted angrily when he noticed that his team mate appeared to be in distress.

The corner-back confronted Reidy and aimed a dig into his opponent with the butt of his hurl.

After consulting with his umpires, ref Owens sent both men off.

"It’s a coming together – David Reidy runs into Diarmuid Byrnes, I don’t think they even seen each other and he just winds Diarmuid Byrnes," explained Anthony Daly on The Sunday Game.

"Tom Condon is looking out the field, he doesn’t know what happened behind him and all of a sudden he comes back."

Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan was highly critical of Condon's actions.

"It's a real rush of blood to the head form Tom Condon because he doesn't know what's going on. I don't think he went to hit him in that particular spot but that is a lethal dig of the hurl to a place that can do serious damage," he said.

"You'd expect more from Tom Condon. Tonight he’ll be mad with himself.

"I want to know who is talking to James Owens on his headset to tell him to go in and consult with his umpires. I’m very curious as to why David Reidy got a red. I don’t see anything wrong with him and Diarmuid Byrnes coming together.

"When Tom Condon comes in from 20 yards away and hops off you, comes at him a second time, you’re entitled to defend yourself and I don’t see a strike from him or anything that deserves a red card."

Anthony Daly expects Reidy to be available for Clare's Munster final meeting with Cork.

"I think that will be rescinded; I’ll be shocked if it’s not," he said.

Condon will be banned for one game too if his red card isn’t overturned, meaning he will miss out on Limerick’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against either Westmeath or Carlow on July 7.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport