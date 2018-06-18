One of the big talking points from Clare's 11-point victory over Limerick in Ennis was the decision of James Owens to send off both David Reidy and Tom Condon in the first half.

Anthony Daly expects David Reidy red to be rescinded but Eddie Brennan hits out at Tom Condon for 'lethal dig of the hurl'

Replays showed that Limerick wing-back Diarmuid Byrnes hit the ground after a slight collision with Reidy as Jamie Shanahan hit a long range point.

Condon, introduced as a first half sub for the injured Sean Finn, had his back to the incident but reacted angrily when he noticed that his team mate appeared to be in distress. The corner-back confronted Reidy and aimed a dig into his opponent with the butt of his hurl.

After consulting with his umpires, ref Owens sent both men off. "It’s a coming together – David Reidy runs into Diarmuid Byrnes, I don’t think they even seen each other and he just winds Diarmuid Byrnes," explained Anthony Daly on The Sunday Game.

"Tom Condon is looking out the field, he doesn’t know what happened behind him and all of a sudden he comes back." Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan was highly critical of Condon's actions.

"It's a real rush of blood to the head form Tom Condon because he doesn't know what's going on. I don't think he went to hit him in that particular spot but that is a lethal dig of the hurl to a place that can do serious damage," he said. "You'd expect more from Tom Condon. Tonight he’ll be mad with himself.

"I want to know who is talking to James Owens on his headset to tell him to go in and consult with his umpires. I’m very curious as to why David Reidy got a red. I don’t see anything wrong with him and Diarmuid Byrnes coming together.

"When Tom Condon comes in from 20 yards away and hops off you, comes at him a second time, you’re entitled to defend yourself and I don’t see a strike from him or anything that deserves a red card."

Anthony Daly expects Reidy to be available for Clare's Munster final meeting with Cork. "I think that will be rescinded; I’ll be shocked if it’s not," he said. Condon will be banned for one game too if his red card isn’t overturned, meaning he will miss out on Limerick’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against either Westmeath or Carlow on July 7.

Online Editors