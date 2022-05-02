Another early Banner blitz leaves Cork on the brink in Munster

Clare are no one-man team and Munster is no two-horse race.

Maybe both deductions had much merit anyway prior to this third round Munster SHC match in FBD Semple Stadium. But in its aftermath it felt like they are were beyond dispute.

Clare took a giant step towards All-Ireland play-offs in what many felt was ostensibly a decider for the third spot in the province. But that does them a disservice. So too does the contention that Tony Kelly carries them.

For sure, he exerts a profound influence as he has underlined, especially over the last two seasons. And here he landed 10 points, four from play.

But the supporting cast has really found its groove over the last two weekends – Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Diarmuid Ryan, Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald, Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell.

The list goes on, each one making a contribution that collectively made you wonder how Clare found themselves deep into added time defending so furiously after Darragh Fitzgibbon’s late goal. It should never have come to that. Never.

But it shouldn’t take from their week’s work in Thurles. With home games to come against Limerick and Waterford in two and three weeks’ time, their Munster final ambitions should be strong.

Their improvement is palpable and nowhere was that more evident than their response to Ian Galvin’s red card, referee Paud O’Dwyer sending him off after a flashpoint in the 50th minute.

Remember how, after Aidan McCarthy’s black card against Tipperary last summer, there was a 10-point swing against Clare in that 10-minute period.

This time though, they were better prepared. And the immediate response reflected their mindset with the next three points scored.

That Fitzgerald had an involvement in all three was testament to his growing influence as a half-forward since he moved there. He scored the first from around 75 metres, created the next for Ryan with a clever bat down and then stripped Darragh Fitzgibbon of possession for Taylor to open a seven-point lead. It was the crucial period, in light of Galvin’s departure.

“We didn’t have that resilience to come back from it,” said Clare manager Brian Lohan of the McCarthy departure in Limerick.

“We spoke about that a good bit so we were happy with how we did react to being down a man. We didn’t cave in once things started going against us which, it could be argued, we did last year.”

To their credit, Cork kept pressing and were a lot more direct than they had been against Limerick.

Robbie O’Flynn led much of the resistance and it was his delivery into substitute Alan Connolly in the 47th minute that made the opening for the goal, cutting the gap to five points. But it didn’t feel like Cork were ever really in this.

The obvious difference here felt like it was a physical one. In almost every collision, every hunt for possession, Clare just felt like they had more energy, more mass. Seán O’Donoghue was the clear exception from Cork’s point of view.

Cork had suffered in much the same way against Limerick two weeks earlier and there was an apparent carryover here, especially in the opening half-hour or so.

In that ‘middle eight’ area, they really didn’t get a foothold against the likes of Malone, Fitzgerald, Ryan and Taylor until it was too late, leaving their manager Kieran Kingston to lament afterwards their “nervousness” in that early period.

In Kingston’s view, rising expectation and failure then to meet that in the league final or last time out has taken its toll.

“After the Limerick game and all that happened in the two weeks since, what was said by different people has affected players,” Kingston said.

“People are entitled to their opinions. I thought we showed a bit of nervousness on the back of that, definitely in the first 20 minutes and on the scoreboard, 11 points down at one stage with 14 minutes to go. I know there was a wind but there wasn’t that much of a wind.”

Clare hit them with everything. Peter Duggan used his size and flexibility to throw himself at everything aimed his way, Taylor and Malone overran the Cork midfield, Shane Barrett and Mark Coleman paired together with Fitzgibbon at centre-forward.

Rory Hayes dominated Jack O’Connor in their one-to-one to the point where O’Connor was withdrawn after 26 minutes.

O’Donnell picked up from where he left against Tipperary and while he hit two points himself, it was his creativity that stood out with at least three direct assists for points including one nice lay off for Kelly to make it 0-26 to 1-17 in the 58th minute. There was so much confidence about what they did.

Cork were 11 points down by the 28th minute when O’Donnell, in acres of space, took a puckout and fired over, a measure of the chaos that Cork’s game was in.

But they asserted themselves in the last 10 minutes of the half, got to within six points by the interval, 0-17 to 0-11, and that could have been less had Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan not thwarted Patrick Horgan from close range.

Cork, who had Mark Keane sent off for a straight red card on 70 minutes, had further goal chances in the second half, Ryan blocking a further Horgan effort but Fitzgibbon, when he did eventually make some headway, poked home a second goal late on in the dying moments.

For Kingston, there was consolation that they hadn’t conceded a goal and had got the balance between playing through the lines and going direct better than it had been in the ‘Páirc’.

“You obviously have to be prepped to either go long when the opportunity is there or to work through the lines when it’s not,” he said. “We give the players licence to do that, to take ownership.”

Clare lie second on score difference to Limerick but Lohan played down anticipation that the job of qualification is already done with head-to-heads against Tipperary and Cork secure.

“Tipp and Cork could win their remaining matches. There’s still a lot of hurling in it,” he said. “The last time it was played, three teams finished on four points. Tipp qualified on eight and three teams finished on four. Unluckily, Clare had a very bad scoring difference that particular year.” Hard to see that happening this time though.

Scorers – Clare: T Kelly 0-10 (4f, 2 ‘65); D Fitzgerald, P Duggan, R Taylor 0-3 each; S O’Donnell, C Malone, I Galvin 0-2 each; D Ryan, D McInerney, R Mounsey 0-1 each. Cork: P Horgan 0-10 (6f, 1 ‘65); A Connolly 1-1; D Fitzgibbon 1-0; R O’Flynn 0-3; S Harnedy, S Kingston 0-2 each; T O’Mahony, C Lehane 0-1 each.

Clare – E Quilligan 7; R Hayes 8, C Cleary 8, P Flanagan 7; D McInerney 7, J Conlon 7, D Ryan 8; C Malone 8, R Taylor 8; D Fitzgerald 9, P Duggan 7, S O’Donnell 8; T Kelly 8, R Mounsey 7, I Galvin 6. Subs: A Shanagher 6 for Mounsey (57), D McMahon for Duggan (69).

Cork – P Collins 7; N O’Leary 7, R Downey 7, S O’Donoghue 8; T O’Mahony 7, C Joyce 7, G Millerick 7; M Coleman 6, S Barrett 5; R O’Flynn 8, D Fitzgibbon 7, S Harnedy 6; S Kingston 6, P Horgan 7, J O’Connor 5. Subs: A Connolly 7 for O’Connor (26), C Lehane 6 for Barrett (h-t), C Cahalane 6 for Harnedy (56), T O’Connell 6 for 9 inj (59), M Keane for Kingston (62).

Ref – P O’Dwyer (Carlow).