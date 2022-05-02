| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Another early Banner blitz leaves Cork on the brink in Munster

Clare 0-28 Cork 2-20

Cork's Ciarán Joyce passes to Mark Coleman under pressure from Clare's, from left, Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan and Ian Galvin during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cork's Ciarán Joyce passes to Mark Coleman under pressure from Clare's, from left, Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan and Ian Galvin during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cork's Ciarán Joyce passes to Mark Coleman under pressure from Clare's, from left, Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan and Ian Galvin during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cork's Ciarán Joyce passes to Mark Coleman under pressure from Clare's, from left, Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan and Ian Galvin during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Clare are no one-man team and Munster is no two-horse race.

Maybe both deductions had much merit anyway prior to this third round Munster SHC match in FBD Semple Stadium. But in its aftermath it felt like they are were beyond dispute.

Most Watched

Privacy