Another Clare All-Ireland winner retires as corner back Dillon steps away from inter-county hurling

Dillon won an All-Ireland medal with the Banner in 2013, after Clare prevailed following a memorable final replay against Cork. The Crusheen man was also the co-captain when Clare captured the National Hurling League crown in 2016.

The 30-year-old was a member of the Clare team that won the U21 All-Ireland title in 2009 and made his senior debut in 2010.

Speaking after Dillon's announcement, joint-Clare manager Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor said:

"Cian has been a central figure in Clare's successes since making his debut for the county at U21 level in 2009. Cian has been an exemplary ambassador for his county and for the game of hurling and we wish him the very best in his ongoing club career with Crusheen."

