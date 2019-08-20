'Angela, you can now book a holiday without trying to guess the fixture schedule' - Meath boss steps down with special message to wife

In a statement released today, Fitzgerald cited work-related issues as being behind his decision to decline the offer from the Meath County Board to extend his stay with the Christy Ring Cup winners.

He also had a special message to his supportive family and, in particular, his wife Angela.

Part of the statement read: "This morning, I informed the players of my intention to step down as the Manager of the Meath Senior Hurling Team. Having completed two years, I am unable to accept the offer from the Meath County Committee to extend my term as Manager.

"Finding the right balance with my business, home life, and the commitment required to manage the Meath Senior Hurling Team has been difficult as well as being thoroughly enjoyable.

"Moving forward I have a business that continues to thrive outside of Ireland and Britain as well as other parts of Europe. The build-up of the travel time involved with this continues to grow and these additional time pressures will see me out of the country more often.

"When you have players giving the total commitment you need to match or indeed exceed that level, and this is where I would fail in 2020 if I continued as Manager."

The statement goes on to thank the players who played under him during his time as Royals boss and also his family, to whom wife Angela got a special mention.

"Angela, you can now book a holiday without trying to guess the fixture schedule," Fitzgerald said in signing off his statement.

Online Editors