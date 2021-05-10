| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An advantage rule that scarcely raised a comment at Congress is now the one exercising minds

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball

Patrick Horgan Expand

Close

Patrick Horgan

Patrick Horgan

Patrick Horgan

Patrick Horgan must have been close to 100 metres out from his target when he lined up a 13th-minute free during Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League tie between Cork and Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Standing over a dead ball, Horgan is one of the best in the business, as his tallies that regularly reach into double figures would suggest. Foul within a certain range and the punishment should be quick to follow, just as it would be with TJ Reid, Joe Canning, Aaron Gillane and these days, Jason Forde and Stephen Bennett.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy