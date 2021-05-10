Patrick Horgan must have been close to 100 metres out from his target when he lined up a 13th-minute free during Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League tie between Cork and Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Standing over a dead ball, Horgan is one of the best in the business, as his tallies that regularly reach into double figures would suggest. Foul within a certain range and the punishment should be quick to follow, just as it would be with TJ Reid, Joe Canning, Aaron Gillane and these days, Jason Forde and Stephen Bennett.

Three years ago, the Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy memorably landed a free, wind-assisted, from just outside his own 20-metre line in a Wexford Park league semi-final against the home side.

Like golf, distance barriers continue to be breached in hurling and consequently, the range of the modern-day free-taker has made it a smaller field than it was.

That range was surely a consideration when the outgoing Standing Committee on Playing Rules addressed the outcomes of the advantage rule, coming to the conclusion that unless that outcome was really clear – a goalscoring opportunity or the creation or capitalisation of time and space – then the free should be blown.

Unless this criteria was met on either count, then the advantage lay with the ‘offended’ team being able to put the ball on the ground, to allow a Horgan or a Reid or a Canning to stand over it, take their time and do what they do so well.

Contrary to popular opinion being expressed in some quarters over the weekend, that it was a rule designed to benefit football more being foisted on hurling, the opposite may be the case.

Those who framed it probably envisaged greater benefits for hurling than football, on the basis of the distance and accuracy that the best strikers can generate.

A foul in the middle third of a hurling field obviously leaves the offending team a lot more vulnerable than they would be if it’s committed in the same part of a football field.

Rory Beggan and a couple of other goalkeepers apart, there are not too many others who can sweep a placed ball off the ground, or out of the hands, and between the posts from 60 metres. So by limiting advantage, as the new definition passed at Congress does, does that not potentially buy a couple of seconds for the team without possession, if they commit a foul in the right part of the field, in the knowledge that it is out of range, and that they are slightly less prone to a swift counterattack?

That’s not exactly the case in hurling, where the free is more likely to be converted.

The GAA’s national match officials manager Donal Smyth gave a presentation on the rule changes arising out of Congress last week and he didn’t have to say anything to know that a level of discomfort exists among referees with regard to the new definition of the advantage rule.

Referees didn’t draft the rule, it was their job to implement it, he said, acknowledging that it would probably lead to more frees. The last thing refs want, especially in hurling, is to interrupt the flow of a game, because inevitably attention will quickly focus on them and the case for them only implementing rules won’t wash.

The theory is that it shouldn’t pay to foul in the first place, with players like Horgan at the ready.

In the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night, after his side’s draw with Tipperary, John Kiely referenced a free count that was, in their estimation, 21-10 against them. If that was the case then the cumulative count (31), was one fewer than the 32 (16 each) they shared in last year’s Munster semi-final, albeit in a Páirc Uí Chaoimh deluge when a slower ball inevitably led to more congregation and more contact. Seán McGoldrick’s count for his Irish Independent report put it at a slightly higher 36 frees (22-14 in Tipperary’s favour), different conditions but still not an appreciably big difference overall.

But we’d expect a much bigger lift in football, where advantage has been more prevalent to override the number of stoppages in recent years.

Why the need to redefine the advantage rule in the first place is a question worth asking. It never felt like a major issue, in fact it didn’t feel like an issue at all, especially in football. Generally, referees were able to make good calculations around the five-second rule, pulling back the play if there was nothing ‘on.’ For the most part, it seemed fair and reasonable.

Would football be well served by a return to the games of 50-plus frees? Of course not, but that’s the danger, if the letter of this law is applied.

Human nature being what it is however, referees in both hurling and football will eventually fall back on their own discretion to deal with this.

The creation and capitalisation of time and space is more subjective matter for them, on top of all the subjective matter that they already have to deal with.

The definition of the rule was better as it was, especially in football. By allowing for the possibility, rather than the probability, of something happening within that five seconds, it allowed for the best of both worlds. And it made for a better spectacle.

But a rule that scarcely raised a comment at Congress, or generated discussion beforehand, is now the one exercising most minds after the first weekend of action.