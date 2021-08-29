Among the spectators last Sunday, some have especially close connections to Limerick hurling

This is where it started. A night in September, 1996, in Na Piarsaigh GAA club. It being shortly after the county lost a second All-Ireland final in three seasons, the organisers were a little concerned with the timing. The county hurling manager Tom Ryan was booked to launch the first edition of The Green and White, a GAA magazine aimed at primary school children in Limerick. But Tom turned up; they needn’t have worried.

The Green and White began as a small modest publication, initially published in black and white, primarily the work of two teachers, Joe Lyons and Ciaran Crowe. Lyons was PRO of Limerick Cumann na mBunscol and a teacher in Lisnagry in the Castleconnell parish. Crowe worked as principal in Patrickswell national school. Though spirits in the county were deflated after losing to Wexford, they were excited about their new venture.

“The children in the classes would have lovely bright coloured magazines about Manchester United or about Munster rugby and they were absolutely dying to find material about Limerick hurling because Ciaran Carey and Gary Kirby and all these fellas were going really well,” recalls Lyons. “But it wasn’t anywhere to be got. So we thought there was a gap there. We thought that children want to read about their heroes.

“They want to find out things like what kind of cars they drive, what do they like to eat and who is their favourite singer and what’s their favourite TV programme. It was a different world, there was no social media. We just felt we could also plant the seed in their head. If we had the fellas who were playing for Limerick, the Barry Foleys or the Brian Murrays that were playing then, we could put photographs of them playing in their primary school days — it was like saying if you want to be a Limerick hurler, you start off on your primary school team.”

Recently one of those player features emerged from the magazine’s vaults, the most trivial of exchanges which now, in the wake of Limerick’s success, have an inflationary value. Declan Hannon and Dan Morrissey were captured in their innocence from 2006, ten years after the magazine’s launch. Reflective of the time perhaps, three of five players interviewed declared their sporting heroes to be soccer or rugby players. And of three hurlers listed, two were outside the county.

On Sunday last, both Lyons and Crowe, who still run the magazine 25 years later, were in the Davin Stand to see Limerick produce possibly the most complete All-Ireland final performance in history. They were positioned behind the goal that Limerick were barnstorming in the first half. Their magazine is now produced in full colour and while it features all Limerick GAA activities, hurling is currently the game that’s flourishing. The first issue in ’96 had Ciaran Carey, the Limerick captain, on its front with the cup after winning the Munster championship.

“And we had hopes we’d have the next issue with Ciaran Carey holding the MacCarthy Cup,” says Lyons, “but sure they played Wexford and it didn’t quite work out. And that was the story then for many years, we kept thinking that this was going to be the year. We had features on hurlers, footballers, ladies’ footballers, camogie players. So the children could read about their heroes and they would read about themselves.”

Three issues per year, corresponding to each school term, it was no certainty that it would take. There have been other magazines like it but none have stood the test of time. The late Gerry Bennis of the famous Patrickswell family, a former county board chairman, helped alleviate the co-founders of the burden of distribution. And from tentative and uncertain beginnings it started to find its feet and grow.

“I remember going to the county final in ’96,” says Lyons, “Adare were playing Patrickswell, and Ciaran and myself were standing in front of the Gaelic Grounds from one o’clock till about four o’clock, trying to sell copies of the magazine to people going in. Some bought them thinking it was a match programme and when they realised it wasn’t they came back looking for their 20 pence back.”

In its own way, the magazine helped promote Gaelic games and played a role in the evolution of Limerick over the past 25 years, though it is not a boast of theirs. “Children love to read about themselves,” says Lyons. “And it’s great for us when you can look back to, say, 2002 and there’s the primary schools team and Conor Murray was playing midfield. And in 1998 Paul Kinnerk was playing corner back.

“Seven of the ’09 primary games hurling team were on the All-Ireland under 21 hurling team six years later. Nickie Quaid played in the primary game in 2001 down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dan Morrissey in 2006, Tom Morrissey in 2008, Barry Nash the same year. Fellas and girls can see that it all starts in the primary school.

“That’s what we found back in ’96. They had photos of Munster in their bedroom, photos of Man United. And of course the great attraction of GAA is that you can watch Man United on tv but you are hardly likely to walk down the street and meet Paul Pogba, but you can watch Limerick on tv and you might find Declan Hannon passing your door the next week.”

They encouraged kids going on holidays to take The Green and White with them and have photos published showing the magazine in different parts of the world. “Ciaran (Crowe) was the principal in Patrickswell and a boy in sixth class went on holidays to Dubai and he brought his hurley with him. He met John Terry who was playing with Chelsea at the time,” says Lyons. “And he took a photo of himself teaching John Terry to play hurling. And that boy was Cian Lynch.”

They needn’t have worried. Tom Ryan, crushed as he may have been by losing a second All-Ireland in three seasons, came through the door of Na Piarsaigh that September evening in 1996. “He came in wearing his Limerick polo shirt,” says Lyons. “He kept his word.”

Tom Condon watched the All-Ireland final from the Upper Cusack Stand, 707, Row D, close to the 65m line. Condon retired at the start of this year although publicly in many ways he exited the stage with that famous catch at the end of the 2018 All-Ireland final, his left hand shooting up and lifting the siege. Last year he was hampered by injury and in November turned 33. He continued to battle to make the match-day 26 for the championship but never did. A new life was about to begin.

He admits he found the transition difficult. Who wants to leave that kind of set-up no matter what your body is telling you?

“To be honest I found it tough for the first few months, I didn’t go to the first few games,” he says. “It is hard when you are so close to the panel and the team and used to be involved. I find it very difficult sitting in the stand, trying to deal with the crowd and listening to stuff around you, it’s totally different.

“My first live game was the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. I had tickets for the other games but I gave them to family members. I wasn’t ready at that stage. You reach a point in time when you have to bite the bullet and get on with it.

“It wasn’t a decision I made lightly. It is very difficult to leave anything when things are going so well and so good and you just knew there was more success going to follow. I suppose I came to that age where the body was starting to break down more often and injuries were taking longer to heal. You are gone from competing with two or three fellas to five or six for the position. Especially last year when Dan (Morrissey) and Barry (Nash) moved back into the full-back line.”

And so on Sunday he drove to Dublin with his wife Sarah, a daughter of Ciaran Carey, and their son Nicky, 4, and baby girl Ellie. “We left at eight and were up around 11,” he says. “Ah it was a bit strange alright walking through the streets and you’d be meeting people and stopping talking, thinking are we ever going to get to the ground? People looking for pictures. We headed down early enough just to soak it all in. Trying to settle my nerves.”

Nervous? “I wouldn’t say nervous, just on edge. Trying to adapt to not being there. When you see them walk out on the field and you’re thinking just a couple of months ago I was over there with them. That is the one thing you would miss, training and matches and a bit of banter. Everything was done with a smile on their face. It was no chore. Everything was so enjoyable. But even before we ever won anything it was always so enjoyable.”

After the final whistle, they stayed on for a while to take in the scenes. They were back home in Limerick around 11 that night. A far cry from three years ago. “I don’t think 2018 will ever be matched,” Condon says. “It was such an outpouring of emotion. I met the lads Monday (last), to join them for a pint or two. I had my bit of closure on Monday. That small bit of closure I needed on things, to get on with it now.”

Condon has seen the two days. In his first year Limerick were demolished by Tipperary in the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final, spiralling into the players’ strike that wrote off 2010. From that hell he was part of the journey to paradise that followed.

“That all happened for a reason. It was for the betterment of Limerick. We knew things had to improve in the way we trained and who was over us. It was not something we did lightly. We wanted to be competing. Not just the whipping boys or whatever. When Donal O’Grady came in then in 2011 you could see straight away the difference in coaching, the approach, it was of a higher level. I always believed that Limerick had the potential to win an All-Ireland final if we could get there.”

For Condon, if there was a moment the game being espoused under the management of John Kiely and coach Paul Kinnerk came to fruition, it was in Salthill in 2018 in the league when they won from being behind against Galway. “It just gave us the belief and confidence in the game plan. It has taken off since then. Limerick have just got better and better at doing it. There is no magic formula, it is just training at a high intensity and a high skill level, and going at it over and over until it becomes second nature under pressure.

“Paul’s training was always directed at that. Getting that ball into the hand as quickly as you can. Making that pass under pressure even though he might only have three or four yards of space, but making that pass and having the confidence to go for that pass. And that develops. When you are able to do that under pressure and at a high tempo you start to create space. Even last Sunday, with Limerick, it looked so effortless the way they were able to pass the ball and play it around. You saw players with ten and 15 yards of space and you wondered why Cork were so loose, but Limerick were so crisp at their passing that it just opened up the space and then they are able to deliver quality ball into space for the forwards.

“As I said to a lot of people it is not anything magical. Just being the best at being able to pass the ball under pressure and stuff like that. Like I remember in 2017 we played a challenge match against Waterford down in Waterford and I got a short puck-out around my own 45 and I went for a score (laughs) and I remember Paul running into me, and he said, ‘Tom, we didn’t do that in training, work it through the lines, give it to a man in a better position that has a higher percentage rate of either scoring or giving a better pass’. They were trying to instil that into us. You had to adapt.”

He recalls a Munster league game when they conceded seven goals to Cork in early 2017, “and you had fans behind the dug-out, they were actually giving John Kiely grief, booing him and stuff. Then a year later things just took off completely.”

Watching from the stand last Sunday, did that game have its ultimate flowering? “Ah, yeah. Even last December against Waterford I know they won it comfortably, but I always said to people there are actually another couple of gears in this Limerick team. In training it is actually frightening watching these guys train, they are just absolute athletes.”

Another proud Limerick supporter in Croke Park last Sunday, watching from section 301 of the Cusack Stand, almost on the goaline with the Hill to his right, was PJ Keane. His name may not jump off the page but in the 1960s, a lost decade for Limerick hurling, he was probably their best hurler.

Being a Limerick hurler then was the worst possible time. The Army man from Ahane played Railway Cup and his father Jack won All-Irelands in 1918 and 1921. One hundred years after Jack Keane’s second All-Ireland medal (though the final was played in ’23) his son was watching Limerick win a tenth All-Ireland at the age of 82.

He is living in Sligo since 1980, and through the Army became accustomed to a nomadic lifestyle. “On Sunday last I was offered a lift by a neighbour of mine here,” he explains. “He is a mad Cork man, Dan Scannell. We drove up and we saw it in different seats and came home again and we’re still talking.”

Keane’s late brother Willie was on the Limerick team in 1956, a year after they won Munster. The youngest of the family, PJ made his senior debut in a tournament game in 1959 against Tipperary at just 19. “I got indoctrinated against Tipp and never lost the hunger to want to beat them,” he says now, sounding like he’d still go out if his legs would allow. His Limerick career finished with the league final defeat of 1970. Limerick won little in his time to his lasting regret and he missed out on the ’73 All-Ireland when he could feasibly have been still involved.

“There was no continuity, no stability,” he says. “We didn’t have any structure. We didn’t have any training before the matches. You might go down and you wouldn’t know who would be playing where. You talk about preparation, I remember going down in the early '60s to play in Cork and the car broke down in Mitchelstown and I had to thumb into Cork. And the following year, the same car, the same fella, lovely fella, we were coming out of Ardnacrusha after collecting Mick Mackey and the bloody car broke down again and we had to wait on the road for an hour. That stage you were after milking that morning, you had to go down and then go to a hotel and you might get a cup of tea. There were no dressing rooms. You had to tog in the hotel. By the time you got on the field it was a long day when you think about it.”

His father was from a winning generation and was a selector with two All-Ireland winning teams in the '30s. His half-back line partnership with Willie Hough and Dinny Lanigan became known as the Hindenburg Line of hurling, after the German defensive strategy during World War I. The youngest son’s competitive nature is illustrated in a story told of the time he made his debut for Limerick.

“I was at home the week before, we had a tournament in Newport that September and I played well in it with Ahane. I heard my dad saying — he didn’t know I was listening — that I wouldn’t make it, I was too light. And that was like a red rag to a bull. I went out and the first ball that came over, Mick Burns of Tipp hit me a root and drove me flying and I was so mad I went and I blocked him down and hit it. I was so fired up.”

But hard as Keane tried it was a lost and hopeless cause. They had some very good hurlers — he reels of a list of names — but the county lacked direction. “I have regrets in that you never achieved your potential, in that my life was hurling. When I retired Sunday was an awful day up here (in Sligo), because nobody would talk hurling. I’d go out in the garden and I’d have a terrible day Sunday, every Sunday. Monday then I’d be alright again.

“Dad used to be telling us that when they were training for the ’18 final, they went to Foynes for three weeks. Full time. They had their own trainer, Jim Dalton, he was a boxing trainer. They trained collectively. Sure I used to say to him: God, if we had that we’d be good. They had that back in 1918.”

He is sorry they didn’t win something, not because of the medals they missed out on but the way it would have solidified friendships and perpetuated links. “We have nothing to meet up over because we have nothing to celebrate, and I have never met anybody in the 40 years. I never had a drink with any of the fellas I played with because I was always travelling. That is the biggest thing, that friendship, the one thing that will come out of winning: that you will have friends for life.”

In Croke Park he had a good view of Cork’s goal, but not such a clear line of either of Gearóid Hegarty’s strikes. “I was struck by the way they played, the precision of the play. The balls the backs were putting into the two corner forwards were brilliant. The points they took were great. But they were doing it under very little pressure, the game is very loose now.”

Getting to Croke Park and seeing Limerick win, despite the years away from home, gave him a sense of connection and pride. “It was great to be involved in the occasion. It was great especially seeing the two Ahane lads on it, Dan and Tom Morrissey. I never thought in my lifetime that we might see any All-Ireland medals come back to Ahane and now there’s six. What it will do for the club with the young lads.

“They are an extremely fortunate bunch of guys who have come together at the right time. It is a great privilege to be going out hurling at that level. They should enjoy it. When you go onto the field as a young fella in your 20s and you’re fit and there’s a crowd there it is the most wonderful feeling in the world.”

And he thought on Sunday of all the fellas he played with in Limerick who never won anything. “I think of them all the time,” he says. “You see, unfortunately, people only think of winners.”