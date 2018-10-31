All-star line-ups announced for Tipperary vs Kilkenny charity match in aid of Amanda Fund

Hurling's greatest rivalry will be reignited this Saturday as a Tipperary XV take on a Kilkenny selection in a charity match to raise money for the Amanda Fund.

Hurling's greatest rivalry will be reignited this Saturday as a Tipperary XV take on a Kilkenny selection in a charity match to raise money for the Amanda Fund.

The fund is in aid of Amanda Stapleton, sister of former Tipperary All-Ireland champion Paddy, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Legends and current stars will come together from both the Cats and the Premier County to go head-to-head once again in what is sure to be a great occasion in Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.

The Tipp team features current players such as Noel McGrath and Seamus Callanan as well as all-time greats such as Brendan Cummins and Eoin Kelly. The Kilkenny line-up can call on 2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan while Henry Shefflin, JJ Delaney, Jackie Tyrrell and Tommy Walsh are all named to start too.

Tipperary will be managed by Liam Sheedy while Kilkenny will be managed by DJ Carey.

The game throws in at 6pm this Saturday at Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh. Tickets are €22.50 and can be purchased here, while U16's are free. To donate to the Amanda Stapleton Fund, click here.

Tipperary

1. Brendan Cummins

2. Paddy Stapleton

3. Padraic Maher

4. Paul Curran

5. Conor O'Brien

6. Benny Dunne

7. THomas Stapleton

8. James Woodlock

9. Shane McGrath

10. Pat Kerwick

11. Seamus Callanan

12. John O'Brien

13. Noel McGrath

14. Eoin Kelly

15. Lar Corbett

16. Darren Gleeson

17. Patrick Maher

18. Pa Bourke

19. Michael Webster

20. Ronan Maher

21. Paul Kelly

22. Shane Maher

23. Gearoid Ryan

24. Willie Ryan

25. Dan McCormack

26. Donagh Maher

27. David Young

28. Brian O'Meara

29. Cathal Barrett

30. James Barry

31. Kieran Bergin

32. Jason Forde

33. Seamus Kennedy

34. Michael Breen

35. Shane Stapleton

Kilkenny

1. David Herity

2. Michael Kavanagh

3. JJ Delaney

4. Jackie Tyrrell

5. Tommy Walsh

6. Brian Hogan

7. Paul Murphy

8. Conor Fogarty

9. Michael Rice

10. Richie Hogan

11. Henry Shefflin

12. Eoin Larkin

13. Eddie Brennan

14. Martin Comerford

15. Aidan Fogarty

16. Eoin Murphy

17. Kieran Joyce

18. Joey Holden

19. Pauric Walsh

20. Paddy Deegan

21. Lester Ryan

22. James Maher

23. John Mulhall

24. Ger Aylward

25. Liam Blanchfield

Online Editors