All-star line-ups announced for Tipperary vs Kilkenny charity match in aid of Amanda Fund
Hurling's greatest rivalry will be reignited this Saturday as a Tipperary XV take on a Kilkenny selection in a charity match to raise money for the Amanda Fund.
The fund is in aid of Amanda Stapleton, sister of former Tipperary All-Ireland champion Paddy, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Legends and current stars will come together from both the Cats and the Premier County to go head-to-head once again in what is sure to be a great occasion in Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.
The Tipp team features current players such as Noel McGrath and Seamus Callanan as well as all-time greats such as Brendan Cummins and Eoin Kelly. The Kilkenny line-up can call on 2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan while Henry Shefflin, JJ Delaney, Jackie Tyrrell and Tommy Walsh are all named to start too.
Tipperary will be managed by Liam Sheedy while Kilkenny will be managed by DJ Carey.
The game throws in at 6pm this Saturday at Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh. Tickets are €22.50 and can be purchased here, while U16's are free. To donate to the Amanda Stapleton Fund, click here.
Tipperary
1. Brendan Cummins
2. Paddy Stapleton
3. Padraic Maher
4. Paul Curran
5. Conor O'Brien
6. Benny Dunne
7. THomas Stapleton
8. James Woodlock
9. Shane McGrath
10. Pat Kerwick
11. Seamus Callanan
12. John O'Brien
13. Noel McGrath
14. Eoin Kelly
15. Lar Corbett
16. Darren Gleeson
17. Patrick Maher
18. Pa Bourke
19. Michael Webster
20. Ronan Maher
21. Paul Kelly
22. Shane Maher
23. Gearoid Ryan
24. Willie Ryan
25. Dan McCormack
26. Donagh Maher
27. David Young
28. Brian O'Meara
29. Cathal Barrett
30. James Barry
31. Kieran Bergin
32. Jason Forde
33. Seamus Kennedy
34. Michael Breen
35. Shane Stapleton
Kilkenny
1. David Herity
2. Michael Kavanagh
3. JJ Delaney
4. Jackie Tyrrell
5. Tommy Walsh
6. Brian Hogan
7. Paul Murphy
8. Conor Fogarty
9. Michael Rice
10. Richie Hogan
11. Henry Shefflin
12. Eoin Larkin
13. Eddie Brennan
14. Martin Comerford
15. Aidan Fogarty
16. Eoin Murphy
17. Kieran Joyce
18. Joey Holden
19. Pauric Walsh
20. Paddy Deegan
21. Lester Ryan
22. James Maher
23. John Mulhall
24. Ger Aylward
25. Liam Blanchfield
Online Editors
Related Content
- Joe right to take on late free in All-Ireland final - Canning
- Dublin's 'marathon man' Rushe raring to go again
- Feeding the monster only brings it back for more