Sunday 29 July 2018

All-Ireland SHC semi-final LIVE: Cork and Limerick do battle in mouthwatering Munster derby

Patrick Horgan and Aaron Gillane
Sam Roberts

After the epic draw between Galway and Clare yesterday evening, another thriller is in store at the Rebels and Treaty men lock horns with a place in the All-Ireland final at stake (throw-in 3.30pm).

 

Online Editors

