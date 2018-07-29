All-Ireland SHC semi-final LIVE: Cork and Limerick do battle in mouthwatering Munster derby
After the epic draw between Galway and Clare yesterday evening, another thriller is in store at the Rebels and Treaty men lock horns with a place in the All-Ireland final at stake (throw-in 3.30pm).
Online Editors
Related Content
- Limerick's new generation aim to banish ghosts
- Jamesie O'Connor: Cork can use pain of last year's loss to drive them towards a first final since replay defeat of 2013
- Comment: Just when you think it can't get any better, Clare and Galway elevate the great game to new heights
- 'All you can do is go out and give it everything' - Daniel Kearney has fought to nail down a starting role for Cork
- Clare fight back to bring Galway to a replay after extra-time drama in Croke Park