Sunday 14 July 2019

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals LIVE: Kilkenny end Cork hopes, as underdogs Laois tackle Tipp

  • Kilkenny beat Cork by six points, having trailed by two points at half-time
  • Tipperary v Laois, throw-in 4.0pm
Alan Cadogan of Cork in action against Joey Holden of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy fails to save the penalty by Patrick Horgan of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Cork supporters Daniel Cotter, left, and Gus O'Callaghan, from Inniscarra, ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Just six teams remain in the hunt for Liam MacCarthy and by 6pm today it will be down to four. Join us for live coverage of the action from Croke Park.

 

