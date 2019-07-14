All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals LIVE: Cody's Cats clash with Cork, underdogs Laois tackle Tipp

Just six teams remain in the hunt for Liam MacCarthy and by 6pm today it will be down to four. Join us for live coverage of the action from Croke Park.

