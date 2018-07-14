Sport Hurling

Saturday 14 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL

England ENG

France FRA

Croatia CRO

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final LIVE: Can Davy Fitzgerald mastermind a win over his native Clare?

Clare are 4/9 favourites for to prevail at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but Wexford will relish the underdogs tag. Follow all the action from 3pm.

 

