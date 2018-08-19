All-Ireland SHC final LIVE: Back-to-back All-Irelands for Galway or an end to Limerick's 45-year wait?
Galway are seeking to emulate the exploits of the great 1988-89 side while Limerick are trying to bridge the gap to the All-Ireland winning team of 1973. It promises to be enthralling. Follow all the action here.
Online Editors
Related Content
- You have won the war, Hurling Man — you've put football to the sword with summer magic
- Meet one of the most sought-after women in the GAA who is driving Limerick towards glory
- POLL: Who will win the All Ireland final between Galway and Limerick today?
- I'm pro-Treaty, they've suffered enough
- No sweeter taste than winning for your own people
- Comment: Far from a burden, Limerick can seek inspiration in the past