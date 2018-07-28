All-Ireland semi-final LIVE: Can Clare halt Galway's charge for back-to-back All-Ireland titles?

Independent.ie

Clare return to Croke Park for the first time since their 2013 All-Ireland triumph and will need their biggest display of the year if they are to trouble All-Ireland champions Galway at Croke Park this evening (throw-in 5pm). Follow the action here.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/allireland-semifinal-live-can-clare-halt-galways-charge-for-backtoback-allireland-titles-37163593.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37163592.ece/78c28/AUTOCROP/h342/hurling.jpg