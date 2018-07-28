Sport Hurling

Saturday 28 July 2018

All-Ireland semi-final LIVE: Can Clare halt Galway's charge for back-to-back All-Ireland titles?

Tony Kelly and Joe Canning will have a big say in today's game
Tony Kelly and Joe Canning will have a big say in today's game

Sam Roberts

Clare return to Croke Park for the first time since their 2013 All-Ireland triumph and will need their biggest display of the year if they are to trouble All-Ireland champions Galway at Croke Park this evening (throw-in 5pm). Follow the action here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport