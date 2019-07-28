All-Ireland hurling semi-final: Wexford and Tipperary battle for right to join Kilkenny in showpiece
- Wexford hoping to bridge 23-year gap since last final
- Davy Fitzgerald looking to bring 3rd county into decider having been there with Waterford and Clare
- A Tipperary win means Cody v Sheedy III after the two previously faced off in 2009 and 2010
Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm
