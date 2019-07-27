Sport Hurling

Saturday 27 July 2019

All-Ireland hurling semi-final - First spot in decider up for grabs as holders Limerick take on a resurgent Kilkenny

  • Kilkenny attempting to reach first final since 2016
  • Limerick looking for back-to-back finals for first time since 1974
  • Kilkenny minors beat their Limerick counterparts 2-24 to 0-18 in curtain-raiser
Limerick manager John Kiely arrives ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Tony Considine

Throw-in is at 6pm.

Online Editors

