Tuesday 2 July 2019

All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final dates announced by GAA

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Photo: Sportsfile
Beaten Munster and Leinster finalists Tipperary and Kilkenny will be part of a Croke Park double-header in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals on Sunday week.

Brian Cody's Cats square off against either Cork or Westmeath, while Liam Sheedy's Tipp side take on Dublin or Laois.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals

Sunday July 14

Croke Park, Dublin: Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath, 2.0pm

Croke Park, Dublin: Tipperary v Dublin/Laois, 4.0pm

Online Editors

