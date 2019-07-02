All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final dates announced by GAA
Beaten Munster and Leinster finalists Tipperary and Kilkenny will be part of a Croke Park double-header in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals on Sunday week.
Brian Cody's Cats square off against either Cork or Westmeath, while Liam Sheedy's Tipp side take on Dublin or Laois.
All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals
Sunday July 14
Croke Park, Dublin: Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath, 2.0pm
Croke Park, Dublin: Tipperary v Dublin/Laois, 4.0pm
