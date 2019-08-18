Sport Hurling

Sunday 18 August 2019

All-Ireland final: Tipperary dominate 14-man Kilkenny to claim Liam MacCarthy Cup - As it happened

Séamus Callanan of Tipperary celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Séamus Callanan of Tipperary celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Brian Hogan of Tipperary saves a shot on goal by Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
ipperary supporter Sid Ryan from Tipperary Town, left, with, Kilkenny supporter Eugene Gibbons from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

We started the decade with a Kilkenny vs Tipperary final and that is how we will finish it. The All-Ireland hurling final gets under way at 15.30 and you can follow the action here.



GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In All-Ireland Hurling Final preview: Can Tipp's firepower edge clash with the Cats?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport