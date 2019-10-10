All-Ireland champions Tipperary to begin Munster campaign at home to Waterford
ALL-IRELAND SHC champions Tipperary will begin their 2020 Munster campaign with a home game against Waterford after the fixtures for next summer's primary hurling competitions were released by the respective provincial councils.
Munster champions Limerick, meanwhile, will host Cork on the opening weekend.
Clare, currently manager-less, start their campaign in Ennis against Tipperary on the weekend of May 16/17 after receiving a bye in the first round.
Though there will be no Munster fixtures on the weekend of May 23/24, both Cork and Clare will play their last three matches on consecutive weekends.
The clash of Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Tipp and reigning Munster kingpins Limerick will take place on June 6/7 in Semple Stadium.
Meanwhile, Kilkenny's opening game of next year's Leinster SHC will be against Dublin on the weekend of May 9/10, most likely in Parnell Park, Leinster Council have confirmed.
Effectively, the programme of fixtures for next year's Leinster championship is a replication of the 2018 competition, the first year of the new round-robin format, with Laois – who were promoted after winning last year's Joe McDonagh Cup – taking the place of Offaly, who were relegated two years ago.
Dublin narrowly failed to beat Kilkenny and subsequently Wexford that year, meaning the top three were effectively decided with just two weekends of the competition played.
Eddie Brennan's team will start at home to Galway, who have yet to appoint a manager, and also have a home fixture against Wexford.
Unlike the Munster SHC, where both Cork and Clare will play three games on consecutive weekends, no team in Leinster will play any more than two matches in a row without at least one week of a break.
Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford have a bye on the first weekend and then host Dublin in Wexford part on May 16/17.
LEINSTER SHC
Round 1, 9/10 May
Dublin v Kilkenny
Laois v Galway
Wexford Bye
Round 2, 16/17 May
Kilkenny v Laois
Wexford v Dublin
Galway Bye
Round 3A, 23/24 May
Wexford v Galway
Round 3B, 30/31 May
Dublin v Laois
Round 4, 6/7 June
Laois v Wexford
Galway v Kilkenny
Dublin Bye
Round 5, 13/14 June
Kilkenny v Wexford
Galway v Dublin
Laois Bye
2020 MUNSTER SHC
Round 1, 9/10 May
Limerick v Cork
Tipperary v Waterford
Clare Bye
Round 2, 16/17 May
Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary
Cork Bye
Round 3, 30/31 May
Limerick v Clare
Cork v Waterford
Tipperary Bye
Round 4, 6/7 June
Clare v Cork
Tipperary v Limerick
Waterford Bye
Round 5, 13/14 June
Cork v Tipperary
Waterford v Clare
Limerick Bye
