All-Ireland champions Tipperary to begin Munster campaign at home to Waterford

ALL-IRELAND SHC champions Tipperary will begin their 2020 Munster campaign with a home game against Waterford after the fixtures for next summer's primary hurling competitions were released by the respective provincial councils.

Munster champions Limerick, meanwhile, will host Cork on the opening weekend.

Clare, currently manager-less, start their campaign in Ennis against Tipperary on the weekend of May 16/17 after receiving a bye in the first round.

Though there will be no Munster fixtures on the weekend of May 23/24, both Cork and Clare will play their last three matches on consecutive weekends.

The clash of Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Tipp and reigning Munster kingpins Limerick will take place on June 6/7 in Semple Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny's opening game of next year's Leinster SHC will be against Dublin on the weekend of May 9/10, most likely in Parnell Park, Leinster Council have confirmed.

Effectively, the programme of fixtures for next year's Leinster championship is a replication of the 2018 competition, the first year of the new round-robin format, with Laois – who were promoted after winning last year's Joe McDonagh Cup – taking the place of Offaly, who were relegated two years ago.

Dublin narrowly failed to beat Kilkenny and subsequently Wexford that year, meaning the top three were effectively decided with just two weekends of the competition played.

Eddie Brennan's team will start at home to Galway, who have yet to appoint a manager, and also have a home fixture against Wexford.

Unlike the Munster SHC, where both Cork and Clare will play three games on consecutive weekends, no team in Leinster will play any more than two matches in a row without at least one week of a break.

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford have a bye on the first weekend and then host Dublin in Wexford part on May 16/17.



LEINSTER SHC

Round 1, 9/10 May

Dublin v Kilkenny

Laois v Galway

Wexford Bye

Round 2, 16/17 May

Kilkenny v Laois

Wexford v Dublin

Galway Bye

Round 3A, 23/24 May

Wexford v Galway

Round 3B, 30/31 May

Dublin v Laois

Round 4, 6/7 June

Laois v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Dublin Bye

Round 5, 13/14 June

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Laois Bye





2020 MUNSTER SHC

Round 1, 9/10 May

Limerick v Cork

Tipperary v Waterford

Clare Bye

Round 2, 16/17 May

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Cork Bye

Round 3, 30/31 May

Limerick v Clare

Cork v Waterford

Tipperary Bye

Round 4, 6/7 June

Clare v Cork

Tipperary v Limerick

Waterford Bye

Round 5, 13/14 June

Cork v Tipperary

Waterford v Clare

Limerick Bye

Online Editors